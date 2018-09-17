KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back
|
|
|
|programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission
|
|Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
|
|
|Name:
|KION GROUP AG
|Address:
|Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8, 60549 Frankfurt
|
|am Main
|Content of the publication:
|KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information relating to a buy-back programme - 1st interim announcement
KION GROUP AG (the 'Company') disclosed the commencement of its buy-back
programme as of 10 September 2018 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1)
of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 September 2018.
From 10 to 14 September 2018, up to and including, a total number of 23,500
shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme. The
acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft,
which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading
system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
From 10 to 14 September 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the
weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily
basis, amounted to:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of
|Weighted average
|Aggregated volume
|
|repurchased shares
|price (EUR)
|(EUR)
|
|(number)
|
|
|10/09/18
|4,700
|53.8311
|253,006.17
|11/09/18
|4,700
|52.2017
|245,347.99
|12/09/18
|4,700
|53.9562
|253,594.14
|13/09/18
|4,700
|54.1560
|254,533.20
|14/09/18
|4,700
|53.6917
|252,350.99
|Total
|23,500
|53.5673
|1,258,832.49
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back
programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed
in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 on the website of the Company under www.kiongroup.com under
'Investor Relations'.
Frankfurt am Main, 17 September 2018
KION GROUP AG
The Executive Board
17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de