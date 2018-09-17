Log in
KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

09/17/2018 | 10:30am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme
KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information

17.09.2018 / 10:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back

programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: KION GROUP AG
Address: Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8, 60549 Frankfurt
am Main
Content of the publication: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buy-back programme - 1st interim announcement

KION GROUP AG (the 'Company') disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 10 September 2018 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 September 2018.

From 10 to 14 September 2018, up to and including, a total number of 23,500 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme. The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 10 to 14 September 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume
repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR)
(number)
10/09/18 4,700 53.8311 253,006.17
11/09/18 4,700 52.2017 245,347.99
12/09/18 4,700 53.9562 253,594.14
13/09/18 4,700 54.1560 254,533.20
14/09/18 4,700 53.6917 252,350.99
Total 23,500 53.5673 1,258,832.49

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the website of the Company under www.kiongroup.com under 'Investor Relations'.

Frankfurt am Main, 17 September 2018

KION GROUP AG

The Executive Board


17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724215  17.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724215&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
