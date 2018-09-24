DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

KION GROUP AG: Release of a capital market information



24.09.2018 / 10:46

Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back





Subject: KION GROUP AG: Disclosure of information relating to a buy-back

programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: KION GROUP AG Address: Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8, 60549 Frankfurt am Main Content of the publication: KION GROUP AG / Buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1, (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buy-back programme - 2nd interim announcement

KION GROUP AG (the 'Company') disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 10 September 2018 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 September 2018.

From 10 to 21 September 2018, up to and including, a total number of 47,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme. The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 10 to 21 September 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR) (number) 10/09/18 4,700 53.8311 253,006.17 11/09/18 4,700 52.2017 245,347.99 12/09/18 4,700 53.9562 253,594.14 13/09/18 4,700 54.1560 254,533.20 14/09/18 4,700 53.6917 252,350.99 17/09/18 4,700 53.3213 250,610.11 18/09/18 4,700 53.7788 252,760.36 19/09/18 4,700 54.6593 256,898.71 20/09/18 4,700 54.7749 257,442.03 21/09/18 4,700 56.3609 264,896.23 Total 47,000 54.0732 2,541,439.93

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the website of the Company under www.kiongroup.com under 'Investor Relations'.

Frankfurt am Main, 24 September 2018

KION GROUP AG

The Executive Board