Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kion Group    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP (KGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KION GROUP AG: Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Material Handling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
KION GROUP AG: Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Material Handling (news with additional features)

27.08.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Material Handling

Aschaffenburg, August 27, 2018 - After roughly six years at Linde Material Handling GmbH, Sabine Neuß, currently Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for production, is leaving the Company on August 27 by mutual agreement to pursue new professional challenges.

The Supervisory Board of Linde Material Handling GmbH will decide on her successor very soon.

"We would like to thank Ms Neuß for the contribution she has made to Linde and the KION Group, and wish her all the best for her future career," said Christian Harm, Chairman of the Linde Material Handling Supervisory Board.

The Company

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France, while OM STILL is a market leader in Italy, and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.3 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 32,000 employees and generated revenue of around EUR7.6 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.


Further information for the media

Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Mobile: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com

Henrik Hannemann
Senior Director Media Relations & External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-77 52
Mobile +49 (0)151 15 88 90 36
henrik.hannemann@kiongroup.com

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WUUFEMRJGC
Document title: Press Release_Linde Material Handling_Neuß_EN_pdf

27.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717585  27.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717585&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KION GROUP
09:12aKION GROUP AG : Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Materi..
PU
09:05aKION GROUP AG : Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Materi..
EQ
08/21Bosch takes stake in fuel-cell group Ceres Power
RE
08/01KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26KION : confirms positive trend with a sharp rise in orders
EQ
07/26KION GROUP : Half-year results
CO
07/26KION GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/19KION GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
07/12Trade war looms over European company earnings
RE
07/04WEICHAI POWER : adds stake in KION at HK$1.37bn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26KION GROUP AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/06KION (KIGRY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 977 M
EBIT 2018 770 M
Net income 2018 393 M
Debt 2018 2 365 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 17,75
P/E ratio 2019 14,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 6 781 M
Chart KION GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kion Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 71,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP-18.12%7 938
KOMATSU LTD-27.78%26 829
PACCAR-6.27%23 353
KUBOTA CORP-25.38%18 785
CNH INDUSTRIAL-9.49%15 829
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD-21.81%6 461
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.