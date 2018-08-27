KION GROUP AG: Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Material Handling

Press release

Website: kiongroup.com/mediasite Twitter: @kion_group

Sabine Neuß steps down from the Management Board of Linde Material Handling

Aschaffenburg, August 27, 2018 - After roughly six years at Linde Material Handling GmbH, Sabine Neuß, currently Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for production, is leaving the Company on August 27 by mutual agreement to pursue new professional challenges.

The Supervisory Board of Linde Material Handling GmbH will decide on her successor very soon.

"We would like to thank Ms Neuß for the contribution she has made to Linde and the KION Group, and wish her all the best for her future career," said Christian Harm, Chairman of the Linde Material Handling Supervisory Board.

The Company

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France, while OM STILL is a market leader in Italy, and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.3 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 32,000 employees and generated revenue of around €7.6 billion in 2017.

Page 2

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Further information for the media

Michael Hauger

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655

Mobile: +49 (0)151 1686 5550 michael.hauger@kiongroup.com

Henrik Hannemann

Senior Director Media Relations & External Communications Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-77 52

Mobile +49 (0)151 15 88 90 36 henrik.hannemann@kiongroup.com