Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kion Group AG    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KION GROUP AG: Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
KION GROUP AG: Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America (news with additional features)

18.05.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America

- Senior executive with many years' experience in capital goods joins the KION Group

- Executive Board member CP Quek: "Excellent opportunities for continuing to unlock potential in the region"

Frankfurt/Main, May 18, 2020 - Jonathan M. Dawley takes over as President & CEO of KION North America on May 18, 2020. He succeeds Vincent Halma, who has left the KION Group.

Jonathan Dawley joins the KION Group from Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Corporation, where he was head of the Americas region for over two years. Between 2014 and 2018, he was responsible for the global aftermarket business at JLG Industries Corporation, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. He gained extensive experience in intralogistics as well as in the material handling business in various senior management roles at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Corporation from 2005 to 2014. Jonathan Dawley studied business administration at Baker College in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

"In Jonathan Dawley, we are gaining an outstanding executive with many years of wide-ranging technical experience in the capital goods industry to head up KION North America," said CP Quek, member of the Executive Board at KION GROUP AG with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions. "With his addition to our experienced team at KION North America, we are well equipped to unlock the region's potential even further. I am delighted that Jonathan will be bringing his extensive expertise to the KION Group and wish him every success with developing our Industrial Trucks & Services business in North America."

The Company

The KION Group is one of the world's leading intralogistics providers for supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers. The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and the second largest worldwide. It is also a leading provider of automation technology.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the value segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in the Indian market.

With an installed base of more than 1.5 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customers include companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The KION Group currently operates 25 production sites in eleven countries, including eight in Germany. The Group has more than 35,000 employees - including around 10,500 in Germany - and generated revenue of ?8.8 billion in 2019.

Up-to-date images of the KION Group can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the homepages of our respective brands.

(fgr)

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.


Further information for the media

Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com


Frank Grodzki
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 496
Cell: +49 (0)151 6526 2916
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com

 

Further information for investors

Antje Kelbert
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 346
antje.kelbert@kiongroup.com


Dana Unger
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 371
dana.unger@kiongroup.com

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/kion/1049939.html
Subtitle: Jonathan Dawley

Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CALKANCFWI
Document title: Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America

18.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1049939

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1049939  18.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1049939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KION GROUP AG
10:11aKION GROUP AG : Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America
PU
10:05aKION GROUP AG : Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America
EQ
05/06KION : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/05KION : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
05/04KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
04/30KION : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/30KION : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/29KION : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/29KION : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
04/29KION : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 712 M
EBIT 2020 466 M
Net income 2020 215 M
Debt 2020 2 556 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 5 174 M
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Kion Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,83 €
Last Close Price 43,86 €
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP AG-28.75%5 599
PACCAR, INC.-15.51%23 105
KOMATSU LTD.-0.10%17 950
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.32%15 810
KNORR-BREMSE-7.33%14 672
EPIROC AB-14.00%11 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group