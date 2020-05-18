KION GROUP AG: Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America

Jonathan Dawley appointed President & CEO of KION North America

- Senior executive with many years' experience in capital goods joins the KION Group

- Executive Board member CP Quek: 'Excellent opportunities for continuing to unlock potential in the region'

Frankfurt/Main, May 18, 2020 - Jonathan M. Dawley takes over as President & CEO of KION North America on May 18, 2020. He succeeds Vincent Halma, who has left the KION Group.

Jonathan Dawley joins the KION Group from Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Corporation, where he was head of the Americas region for over two years. Between 2014 and 2018, he was responsible for the global aftermarket business at JLG Industries Corporation, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. He gained extensive experience in intralogistics as well as in the material handling business in various senior management roles at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Corporation from 2005 to 2014. Jonathan Dawley studied business administration at Baker College in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

'In Jonathan Dawley, we are gaining an outstanding executive with many years of wide-ranging technical experience in the capital goods industry to head up KION North America,' said CP Quek, member of the Executive Board at KION GROUP AG with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions. 'With his addition to our experienced team at KION North America, we are well equipped to unlock the region's potential even further. I am delighted that Jonathan will be bringing his extensive expertise to the KION Group and wish him every success with developing our Industrial Trucks & Services business in North America.'

The Company

The KION Group is one of the world's leading intralogistics providers for supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers. The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and the second largest worldwide. It is also a leading provider of automation technology.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the value segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in the Indian market.

With an installed base of more than 1.5 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customers include companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The KION Group currently operates 25 production sites in eleven countries, including eight in Germany. The Group has more than 35,000 employees - including around 10,500 in Germany - and generated revenue of €8.8 billion in 2019.

Up-to-date images of the KION Group can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the homepages of our respective brands.



(fgr)

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.



Further information for the media

Michael Hauger

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655

Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550

michael.hauger@kiongroup.com



Frank Grodzki

Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 496

Cell: +49 (0)151 6526 2916

frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com

Further information for investors

Antje Kelbert

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 346

antje.kelbert@kiongroup.com



Dana Unger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 371

dana.unger@kiongroup.com