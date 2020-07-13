Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kirby Corporation    KEX

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kirby Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KEX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kirby disclosed on July 8, 2020, that it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill charges for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company admitted that the misstatement totaled $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share for the quarter. The Company blamed a failure to apply a provision of a new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2020. Based on this news, shares of Kirby traded down sharply over the next several trading days.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KIRBY CORPORATION
01:49pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10:30aROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kirby Corp..
BU
07/10KIRBY CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form..
AQ
07/02Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and..
GL
05/08KIRBY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/05KIRBY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05KIRBY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Kirby Corporation Announces 2020 First Quarter Results and Impact of COVID-19..
GL
05/01KIRBY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22KIRBY : Stewart & Stevenson Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Rice Universi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 444 M - -
Net income 2020 56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 794 M 2 794 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 550
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart KIRBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kirby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 56,71 $
Last Close Price 46,54 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Grzebinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Pyne Non-Executive Chairman
William G. Harvey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott P. Miller Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRBY CORPORATION-48.02%2 794
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-14.84%22 359
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-30.59%10 559
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.82%6 693
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-16.83%6 615
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.7.88%4 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group