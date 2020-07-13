INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kirby Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KEX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kirby disclosed on July 8, 2020, that it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill charges for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company admitted that the misstatement totaled $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share for the quarter. The Company blamed a failure to apply a provision of a new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2020. Based on this news, shares of Kirby traded down sharply over the next several trading days.

