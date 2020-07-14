Investigation of Kirby Corp. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEX) complied with federal securities laws. On July 8, 2020, Kirby announced that it would be restating certain of its financial results for the first quarter 2020. The Company determined it previously understated a non-cash non-reoccurring goodwill impairment charge. The price of Kirby stock fell following the announcement.

