Investigation of Kirby Corp. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

07/14/2020 | 10:17am EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEX) complied with federal securities laws. On July 8, 2020, Kirby announced that it would be restating certain of its financial results for the first quarter 2020. The Company determined it previously understated a non-cash non-reoccurring goodwill impairment charge. The price of Kirby stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Kirby and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
