Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kirby Corporation    KEX

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby : Announces Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2019 third quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time ("CDT") onFriday, October 25, 2019. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

To listen to the conference call webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby's website at www.kirbycorp.com. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the conference call webcast, you may access the call by dialing 866-691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 409-216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 2159958. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby's website.

The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2019 third quarter press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby's website at www.kirbycorp.com.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation's largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, forklifts, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

Contact: Eric Holcomb 713-435-1545

Source: Kirby Corporation

Disclaimer

Kirby Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 21:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIRBY CORPORATION
05:46pKIRBY : Announces Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
PU
05:00pKirby Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and ..
GL
08/02KIRBY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Powell Signals Caution on Future Rat..
DJ
07/25KIRBY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25KIRBY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/10France May Industrial Output Topped Expectations
DJ
07/02Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and..
GL
05/09KIRBY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 950 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 179 M
Debt 2019 1 395 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 4 881 M
Chart KIRBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kirby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 78,85  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Grzebinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Pyne Non-Executive Chairman
William G. Harvey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott P. Miller Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRBY CORPORATION20.23%4 881
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S2.20%21 546
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT167.86%11 594
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.10%7 350
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.29.27%4 048
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-17.39%3 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group