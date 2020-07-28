Kirby : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kirby Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – KEX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) resulting from allegations that KEX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 8, 2020, Kirby announced that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill impairment charges by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020.

On this news, Kirby share prices dropped from opening at $50.20 per share on July 8, 2020 to close at $48.77 per share that day. Kirby’s share prices continued to decline over the next several trading days, trading as low as $46.42 on July 13, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Kirby shareholders.

