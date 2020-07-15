Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kirby Corporation (KEX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 10, 2020, Kirby disclosed that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, its goodwill impairment charge "was understated by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 13, 2020.

