Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kirby Corporation    KEX

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kirby Corporation (KEX) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 10, 2020, Kirby disclosed that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, its goodwill impairment charge "was understated by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 13, 2020.

If you purchased Kirby securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KIRBY CORPORATION
04:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kirby Corporation (..
BU
07/14KIRBY CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kirby Cor..
BU
07/14Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kirby Corpor..
PR
07/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
07/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Kirby Corporation ..
BU
07/14Investigation of Kirby Corp. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
07/14INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
07/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kirby Corporation (..
BU
07/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/13ROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kirby Corp..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 444 M - -
Net income 2020 56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 790 M 2 790 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 550
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart KIRBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kirby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 56,71 $
Last Close Price 46,47 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Grzebinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph H. Pyne Non-Executive Chairman
William G. Harvey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott P. Miller Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRBY CORPORATION-48.10%2 790
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-14.80%22 494
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-32.81%10 296
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.03%6 756
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-20.10%6 670
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.5.98%4 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group