Stewart & Stevenson's Apollo ABVM Receives Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

07/15/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewart & Stevenson  Healthcare Technologies, LLC (“S&S”), a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation (“Kirby”) (NYSE: KEX), has received emergency use authorization  for the Apollo ABVM from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the duration of emergency circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic1. With this authorization, the Apollo ABVM can now be used by patients during the COVID-19 pandemic for continuous or intermittent mechanical ventilation under the emergency use authorization guidelines.

The Apollo ABVM, which is based on a design created in Rice University’s Osman Engineering Design Kitchen, was refined by S&S to meet the standard for FDA emergency use authorization and make it ready for high volume production. It is an emergency device intended for healthcare professionals’ use to help patients breathe during first response situations when traditional, more complex ventilators are not available. The programmable device is designed to operate a common bag valve mask  for extended periods of time under the supervision of a healthcare professional while patients await the availability of a traditional ventilator.

Joe Reniers, President of Kirby Distribution and Services commented, “The FDA authorization represents an important milestone achievement for the Apollo ABVM program. We can now commence manufacturing and distribution of this low-cost device to the frontlines, providing healthcare professionals with a sturdy and portable ventilation device for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Several manufacturing sites supported these efforts, including manufacturing plants in Oklahoma City, OK and Houston, TX.  “It is a testimony to the flexibility of our people and our manufacturing facilities that we are able to readily utilize operations to support COVID-19 related needs,” added Reniers.

Stewart & Stevenson, LLC a subsidiary of Houston-based Kirby Corporation and founded in 1902, is focused on manufacturing, power generation, rental solutions and aftermarket support for global oil and gas, marine, construction, transportation, government, mining, health care and agricultural markets. S&S, composed of Manufacturing Technologies, Power Products, Atlantic Detroit Diesel-Allison, Florida Detroit Diesel-Allison, S&S Colombia, Healthcare Technologies and Power Rental, serves customers worldwide from 43 U.S. and international locations.


____________
1This product has not been FDA cleared or approved, it has been authorized by FDA under EUA

Contact:
Chad Joost
281-345-5151
info@sshealthcaretechnologies.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
