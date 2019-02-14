Kirin : Defines CSV Purpose as its Long-Term Non-Financial Targets

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (President and CEO: Yoshinori Isozaki) today announced Kirin Group CSV* Purpose (CSV Purpose), which serve as the Group's guiding principle for co-creating value with society to achieve sustained growth. CSV Purpose also establish the Group's long-term non-financial targets for Kirin Group Vision 2027 (KV2027), which was also announced today and outlines strategies for the Kirin Group to become a global leader in CSV by creating value across its world of food & beverages to pharmaceuticals. The Group has incorporated the 19-point Kirin Group CSV Commitment (CSV Commitment), which represents medium- and long-term action plans for each business segment to achieve CSV Purpose, as non-financial targets into the Group's Medium-Term Business Plan for FY2019-2021 (2019 MTBP).

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Principles for Responsible Investment have significantly raised public expectations for enterprises to take greater responsibility to address social issues and have encouraged more and more investors to incorporate non-financial perspectives, including ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria, into their investment decisions. Under such business environment, the Kirin Group has a number of pressing social issues to address, including the impact of harmful use of alcohol and overconsumption of sugar-sweetened beverages on people's health, the impact of plastic packaging and climate change on the environment, and human rights protection. By establishing and implementing CSV Commitment, the Group will be able to practice more stringent risk management and leverage its extensive experience and assets to translate addressing these social issues into business opportunities and create new value in domains ranging from food & beverages to pharmaceuticals. With all these steps, the Group will work toward achieving sustained growth.

As part of its efforts to achieve the newly defined CSV Purpose, the Kirin Group has updated CSV Commitment, which was originally announced in 2017, by establishing a set of KPIs that serve as non-financial targets for 2019 MTBP. With CSV implementation now directly linked with the implementation of growth strategies for each business segment, the Group is better prepared to create greater economic value by enhancing its competitive advantages and accelerating business growth while continuing to advance its social value, with the goal of taking our CSV management to a new level.

The Kirin Group is committed to playing its role as a responsible alcohol producer and addressing three key social issues: 'health and well-being', 'community engagement', and 'the environment'. By fulfilling these commitments, the Group brings joy to society and a bright future to our customers.

For reference: