MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kirin Holdings Co Ltd    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD (2503)
My previous session
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kirin : Heineken considers closing Brazilian factories due to court dispute

08/10/2018 | 12:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee checks Heineken beers at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Heineken, the world's second-largest beer maker, is considering closing two factories in northeastern Brazil as "an extreme measure" after a court ordered the company to sell beer and soft drinks in the region at a money-losing price, the company said on Friday in a statement.

“Heineken is in a court dispute with Grupo LGH referring to the prices to sell its portfolio in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba", the statement said. A court decision mandates Heineken to sell beer and soft drinks below cost to a local distributor, the company said.

"Due to these distortions, Heineken is reviewing its strategy in the northeast and considers extreme measures" such as the closure of the factories. Two factories that might close are in the states of Bahia and Pernambuco, the statement said. It gave no details about the product mix at those factories.

Since Heineken's $1.2 billion purchase last year of the money-losing Brazil operations of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, the brewer operates 15 factories in the country.

Heineken cut its full-year margin forecasts in the first half due to currency weakness in some more profitable markets and expansion in Brazil.

Newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday the closure was being considered because the court decision resulted in an accumulated loss of 90 million reais (£18.3 million) over the last year.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

Stocks treated in this article : Heineken, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN -0.82% 87.28 Delayed Quote.1.23%
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.58% 2586 End-of-day quote.-9.06%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 947 B
EBIT 2018 193 B
Net income 2018 158 B
Debt 2018 225 B
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 14,71
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 2 350 B
Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 118  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director
Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President
Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Ito Director & SEO-Finance, IR and IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD-9.06%21 168
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-7.29%168 964
AMBEV SA-8.36%79 988
HEINEKEN1.23%58 152
HEINEKEN HOLDING1.59%27 756
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-12.80%21 515
