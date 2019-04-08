Kirin : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 956 B EBIT 2019 330 B Net income 2019 130 B Debt 2019 235 B Yield 2019 2,42% P/E ratio 2019 17,14 P/E ratio 2020 15,60 EV / Sales 2019 1,33x EV / Sales 2020 1,31x Capitalization 2 365 B Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 2 860 JPY Spread / Average Target 11% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yoshinori Isozaki President, CEO & Representative Director Noriya Yokota Chief Financial Officer & Director Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 14.84% 21 164 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 33.28% 146 095 AMBEV SA 13.39% 70 350 HEINEKEN 22.95% 61 301 ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 13.10% 20 547 CARLSBERG A/S 21.25% 19 170