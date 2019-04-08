Log in
Kirin : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)

04/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

April 08, 2019Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（126KB）March 29, 2019Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（67KB）March 20, 2019Notice of partial revision of the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 (under IFRS)（95KB）February 14, 2019Notice Regarding the Long-Term Management Vision “Kirin Group Vision 2027(KV2027)” and Kirin Group 2019-2021 Medium-Term Business PlanFebruary 14, 2019Kirin Group Defines CSV Purpose as its Long-Term Non-Financial TargetsFebruary 14, 2019Notice Regarding the Revision of Corporate Governance PolicyFebruary 14, 2019Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018（62KB）February 07, 2019Notice Regarding Establishment of Kirin Group's Plastic Policy February 05, 2019Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Kyowa Hakko Bio（67KB）January 28, 2019Notice Regarding Absorption-Type Merger of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Simplified/Short Form Merger)（114KB）January 28, 2019Change of Directors and Board Members（100KB）January 28, 2019Notice Regarding Price Revision for Some Products of Kirin Beverage（101KB）January 22, 2019Notice Regarding the Recognition as a Water Security “A List' Company by CDP

December 14, 2018The Progress Updates Concerning The Letter From Amnesty InternationalDecember 14, 2018Kirin Becomes the First Japanese Food and Beverage Product Company to Endorse the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)October 10, 2018Notice Regarding the Commencement of a Sale Process of Lion-Dairy and Drinks（38KB）September 28, 2018(Updated) Notice of partial revision of Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 Together With Independent Auditor’s Report（63KB）September 14, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase and Completion of Acquisition（60KB）September 11, 2018Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and Drinks（13KB）September 03, 2018Notice Regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （60KB）August 07, 2018Notice of partial revision of the Supplementary Documents to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (under IFRS)（70KB）August 01, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB）July 31, 2018Notice Regarding Change of Subsidiary’s Trade Name（54KB）July 02, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB）June 15, 2018The Statement Concerning The Release Amnesty International PublishedJune 01, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB）May 14, 2018Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（17KB） May 02, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase (Own-share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)（8KB ）April 09, 2018Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（91K B）March 30, 2018Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 179th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（67 KB）February 14, 2018Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017（ 8KB）February 14, 2018Notice of Decision regarding Implementation of Own-Share Repurchase（7KB）January 29, 2018Change of Directors and Board Members (153KB)

November 28, 2017Notice Regarding Price Revision for Products Sold in Returnable Containers（15KB）October 31, 2017Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)（93KB）October 31, 2017Notice Regarding the Termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement Governing the Joint Venture with Amgen Inc.（37KB）July 24, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast（58KB）June 01, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast（58KB）May 10, 2017Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（71KB）April 10, 2017Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（158KB）March 31, 2017Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 178th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders（73KB）February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Transfer of Brasil Kirin’s Shares（48KB）February 13, 2017Deepening the Kirin Group’s Commitment to CSVFebruary 13, 2017Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Mandalay Brewery by Kirin Holdings Singapore and a Transfer of 4% Ownership by Kirin Holdings Singapore in Myanmar Brewery（135KB）February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Remuneration to Officers and the Introduction of a Restricted Stock Compensation System (Performance-based)（34KB）February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Potential Operational and Capital Partnership with the Coca-Cola Group（13KB）January 30, 2017Change of Directors and Board Members （205KB）January 20, 2017Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Kirin’s Brazilian Subsidiary（73KB）

November 02, 2016Notice Regarding Signing of Stock Purchase Agreement by Subsidiary in Charge of Part of Production in Our Brazil Business as well as Recording Special Income and Revising Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast（137KB）October 26, 2016Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Partnership with Coca-Cola group（67KB）September 16, 2016Notice Regarding Today's Newspaper Article on Kirin's Brazilian Subsidiary（14KB）June 27, 2016Notice Regarding Termination of Australian Subsidiary's Sale of the Imported Beer Products and Expected Special Income（37KB）March 31, 2016Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 177th Annual General Meeting of ShareholdersFebruary 29, 2016Notice Regarding Change of Execu tive OfficersFebruary 15, 2016Kirin announces Kirin Group Medium-term Business Plan 2016-2018February 15, 2016Notice Regarding enactment of the Corporate Go vernance PolicyJanuary 28, 2016Change of Directors a nd Board MembersJanuary 15, 2016Notice Concerning Business Alliance Between DyDo DRINCO, Inc. and Kirin Beverage Company, Limited in Mutual Product Sales Using Vending Machines

December 21, 2015Notice Regarding Impairment Loss Incurred by Brazilian Subsidiary, Revision of Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2015, and Loss on Devaluation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Affiliates in Unconsolidated Financial ResultsAugust 19, 2015Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in Myanmar Brewery Limited by Kirin Holdings S ingapore Pte. Ltd.March 30, 2015Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 176th Annual General Meet ing of ShareholdersFebruary 24, 2015Notification with respect to Issuance of Unse cured Straight BondsFebruary 12, 2015Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

December 22, 2014Change of Representative Direct ors and Board MembersDecember 22, 2014Notice Concerning Change to Group Management Org anizational StructuresNovember 26, 2014Notice Concerning Purchase of Shares of U ntraceable ShareholdersJuly 22, 2014Notice Concerning Sale of Shares Held by Untraceable Shareholders

© 2007 Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Disclaimer

Kirin Holdings Company Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:47:02 UTC
