Kirin : Notice Regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
02/14/2019 | 01:52am EST
[first sentense]
February 14, 2019
Notice Regarding the Long-Term Management Vision “Kirin Group Vision 2027(KV2027)” and Kirin Group 2019-2021 Medium-Term Business Plan
February 14, 2019
Kirin Group Defines CSV Purpose as its Long-Term Non-Financial Targets
February 14, 2019
Notice Regarding the Revision of Corporate Governance PolicyFebruary 14, 2019 Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018February 07, 2019 （62KB） Notice Regarding Establishment of Kirin Group's Plastic PolicyFebruary 05, 2019 Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Kyowa Hakko BioJanuary 28, 2019 （67KB） Notice Regarding Absorption-Type Merger of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Simplified/Short Form Merger)January 28, 2019 （114KB） January 28, 2019 Change of Directors and Board Members （100KB） January 22, 2019 Notice Regarding Price Revision for Some Products of Kirin Beverage （101KB） Notice Regarding the Recognition as a Water Security “A List' Company by CDP
December 14, 2018
December 14, 2018 The Progress Updates Concerning The Letter From Amnesty International October 10, 2018 Kirin Becomes the First Japanese Food and Beverage Product Company to Endorse the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) September 28, 2018 Notice Regarding the Commencement of a Sale Process of Lion-Dairy and Drinks （38KB） September 14, 2018 (Updated) Notice of partial revision of Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 Together With Independent Auditor’s Report （63KB） Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase and Completion of AcquisitionSeptember 11, 2018 （60KB） Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and DrinksSeptember 03, 2018 （13KB） Notice Regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase August 07, 2018 （60KB） Notice of partial revision of the Supplementary Documents to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (under IFRS)August 01, 2018 （70KB） July 31, 2018 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （8KB） July 02, 2018 Notice Regarding Change of Subsidiary’s Trade Name （54KB） June 15, 2018 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （8KB） The Statement Concerning The Release Amnesty International PublishedJune 01, 2018 February 13, 2017 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share RepurchaseMay 14, 2018 （8KB） February 13, 2017 Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)May 02, 2018 （17KB） March 31, 2017 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase (Own-share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)April 09, 2018 （8KB） April 10, 2017 Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)March 30, 2018 （91KB） February 14, 2018 Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 179th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （67KB） February 14, 2018 Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 （8KB ） January 29, 2018 Notice of Decision regarding Implementation of Own-Share Repurchase （7K B） Change of Directors and Board Members (153KB)
November 28, 2017
October 31, 2017 Notice Regarding Price Revision for Products Sold in Returnable Containers （15 KB） October 31, 2017 Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) （9 3KB） July 24, 2017 Notice Regarding the Termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement Governing the Joint Venture with Amgen Inc. （ 37KB） June 01, 2017 Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast （58KB） May 10, 2017 Notice Regarding Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast （58KB） Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based) （71KB） Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based) （158KB） Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 178th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders （73KB） Notice Regarding Transfer of Brasil Kirin’s Shares（48KB） February 13, 2017 Deepening the Kirin Group’s Commitment to CSV February 13, 2017 Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Mandalay Brewery by Kirin Holdings Singapore and a Transfer of 4% Ownership by Kirin Holdings Singapore in Myanmar Brewery （135KB） Notice Regarding Revision of Remuneration to Officers and the Introduction of a Restricted Stock Compensation System (Performance-based)February 13, 2017 （34KB） Notice Regarding Potential Operational and Capital Partnership with the Coca-Cola GroupJanuary 30, 2017 （13KB） January 20, 2017 Change of Directors and Board Members（20 5KB） Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Kirin’s Brazilian Subsidiary （73KB）
November 02, 2016
Notice Regarding Signing of Stock Purchase Agreement by Subsidiary in Charge of Part of Production in Our Brazil Business as well as Recording Special Income and Revising Full-Year Consolidated Financial ForecastOctober 26, 2016 （137KB） Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Partnership with Coca-Cola groupSeptember 16, 2016 （67KB） June 27, 2016 Notice Regarding Today's Newspaper Article on Kirin's Brazilian Subsidiary （14KB） March 31, 2016 Notice Regarding Termination of Australian Subsidiary's Sale of the Imported Beer Products and Expected Special Income （37KB） February 29, 2016 Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 177th Annual General Meeting of Sha reholders February 15, 2016 Notice Regarding Change of Executiv e Officers February 15, 2016 Kirin announces Kirin Group Medium-term Business Pla n 2016-2018 January 28, 2016 Notice Regarding enactment of the Corporate Gover nance Policy January 15, 2016 Change of Directors and Board Members Notice Concerning Business Alliance Between DyDo DRINCO, Inc. and Kirin Beverage Company, Limited in Mutual Product Sales Using Vending Machines
December 21, 2015
August 19, 2015 Notice Regarding Impairment Loss Incurred by Brazilian Subsidiary, Revision of Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2015, and Loss on Devaluation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Affiliates in Unconsolidated Fin ancial Results March 30, 2015 Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in Myanmar Brewery Limited by Kirin Holdings Sing apore Pte. Ltd. February 24, 2015 Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 176th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders February 12, 2015 Notification with respect to Issuance of Unsecur ed Straight Bonds Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
December 22, 2014
December 22, 2014 Change of Representative Directors and Board Members November 26, 2014 Notice Concerning Change to Group Management Organi zational Structures July 22, 2014 Notice Concerning Purchase of Shares of Untr aceable Shareholders Notice Concerning Sale of Shares Held by Untraceable Shareholders
[footer]
© 2007 Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.
Disclaimer
Kirin Holdings Company Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 06:51:08 UTC
Latest news on KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Sales 2018
1 936 B
EBIT 2018
194 B
Net income 2018
156 B
Debt 2018
268 B
Yield 2018
1,84%
P/E ratio 2018
15,11
P/E ratio 2019
14,32
EV / Sales 2018
1,39x
EV / Sales 2019
1,35x
Capitalization
2 427 B
Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
3 028 JPY
Spread / Average Target
14%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.