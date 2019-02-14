Kirin : Notice Regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

Financials (JPY) Sales 2018 1 936 B EBIT 2018 194 B Net income 2018 156 B Debt 2018 268 B Yield 2018 1,84% P/E ratio 2018 15,11 P/E ratio 2019 14,32 EV / Sales 2018 1,39x EV / Sales 2019 1,35x Capitalization 2 427 B Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 3 028 JPY Spread / Average Target 14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yoshinori Isozaki President, CEO & Representative Director Noriya Yokota Chief Financial Officer & Director Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 17.82% 22 114 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 19.58% 128 923 AMBEV SA 21.72% 79 200 HEINEKEN 11.71% 53 103 ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 10.95% 20 437 CARLSBERG A/S 13.80% 18 133