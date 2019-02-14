Kirin : Notice Regarding the Long-Term Management Vision "Kirin Group Vision 2027(KV2027)" and Kirin Group 2019-2021 Medium-Term Business Plan

1. Growth: Achieve profit growth of existing businesses

Further strengthen profitability of food & beverages businesses

(1) Kirin Brewery

Kirin Brewery will focus its marketing investment on key brands such as the popular KIRIN ICHIBAN and the new Hon Kirin in order to make its brand portfolio more robust. The company will continue to expand its craft beer business in a manner unique to Kirin, such as by supporting Japanese hop farmers and offering Tap Marché6 to bars and restaurants around the county. This effort will help make the beer category more relevant to consumers and expand the company's beer business in general. In addition, the company intends to broaden its RTD7 offerings to meet changes in the alcoholic beverage market expected in the wake of an increase in the consumption tax rate and resulting from increasingly diverse consumer preference for alcoholic beverages.

*6 Tap Marché: It is a system that enables customers to enjoy a variety craft beers by installing small dispensers that can provide several types of beer using a single unit developed by Kirin.

Tap Marché: It is a system that enables customers to enjoy a variety craft beers by installing small dispensers that can provide several types of beer using a single unit developed by Kirin. *7 Ready-to-drink low-alcohol beverages

(2) Lion (Beer, Spirits & Wine)

Lion will enhance brand equity of its beer products in the growing categories in Australian beer market while establishing its premium crafted beverage business, including craft coffee and Kombucha.

(3) Kirin Beverage

Kirin Beverage will continue to focus its marketing investment on its core brands such as Gogo-no-Kocha (black tea), Nama-cha (green tea), and FIRE (coffee) while driving profit through value creation by expanding offerings of sugar-free beverages with health benefits, including those marketed under the core brands. The company will also work with Kirin Group companies operating outside Japan to pursue new business opportunities in overseas markets and expand export of its products.

(4) Myanmar Brewery

Myanmar Brewery will focus its investment on its leading brands-Myanmar Beer and Andaman Gold-to achieve greater efficiency in marketing and increase its presence in the beer market. The company will establish optimum production and logistics networks around the country, including those for Mandalay Brewery.

(5) Expansion of overseas business focused on craft beer

The Group will accelerate its efforts to expand its overseas business focused on craft beer as part of a strategy to expand its alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage businesses. Lion, which has extensive experience and expertise in developing and building craft beer brands, will lead the effort to establish a business model that provides a competitive advantage in value-added categories.

Achieve outstanding growth of pharmaceutical business

(6) Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyowa Hakko Kirin will leverage its global products to drive growth and become a global specialty pharmaceutical company. The company will establish a new organizational structure optimized for global operations, under which to serve as a growth driver for the Group in the medium term and accelerate the development of new global products and drug candidates.