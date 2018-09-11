Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kirin Holdings Co Ltd    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD (2503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kirin : Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and Drinks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:37am CEST

[first sentense]

September 11, 2018Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and Drinks（13KB）September 03, 2018Notice Regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （60KB）August 07, 2018Notice of partial revision of the Supplementary Documents to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (under IFRS)（70KB）August 01, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB）July 31, 2018Notice Regarding Change of Subsidiary’s Trade Name（54KB）July 02, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB）June 15, 2018The Statement Concerning The Release Amnesty International Published（8KB）June 01, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase（8KB） May 14, 2018Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（17KB）May 02, 2018Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase (Own-share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act)（8KB）April 09, 2018Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（91KB）March 30, 2018Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 179th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（67KB）February 14, 2018Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017（8KB）February 14, 2018Notice of Decision regarding Implementation of Own-Share Repurchase（7KB）January 29, 2018Change of Directors and Board Members (153KB)

November 28, 2017Notice Regarding Price Revision for Products Sold in Returnable Containers（15KB）October 31, 2017Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)（93KB）October 31, 2017Notice Regarding the Termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement Governing the Joint Venture with Amgen Inc.（37KB）July 24, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast（58KB）June 01, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast（58KB）May 10, 2017Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（71KB）April 10, 2017Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)（158KB）March 31, 2017Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 178th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders（73KB）February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Transfer of Brasil Kirin’s Shares（48KB）February 13, 2017Deepening the Kirin Group’s Commitment to CSVFebruary 13, 2017Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Mandalay Brewery by Kirin Holdings Singapore and a Transfer of 4% Ownership by Kirin Holdings Singapore in Myanmar Brewery（135KB）February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Revision of Remuneration to Officers and the Introduction of a Restricted Stock Compensation System (Performance-based)（34KB） February 13, 2017Notice Regarding Potential Operational and Capital Partnership with the Coca-Cola Group（13KB ）January 30, 2017Change of Directors and Board Members（205KB）January 20, 2017Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Kirin’s Brazilian Subsidiary（73KB）

November 02, 2016Notice Regarding Signing of Stock Purchase Agreement by Subsidiary in Charge of Part of Production in Our Brazil Business as well as Recording Special Income and Revising Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast（137 KB）October 26, 2016Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Partnership with Coca-Cola group（6 7KB）September 16, 2016Notice Regarding Today's Newspaper Article on Kirin's Brazilian Subsidiary（ 14KB）June 27, 2016Notice Regarding Termination of Australian Subsidiary's Sale of the Imported Beer Products and Expected Special Income（37KB）March 31, 2016Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 177th Annual General Meeting of ShareholdersFebruary 29, 2016Notice Regarding Change of Executive OfficersFebruary 15, 2016Kirin announces Kirin Group Medium-term Business Plan 2016-2018February 15, 2016Notice Regarding enactment of the Corporate Governance PolicyJanuary 28, 2016Change of Directors and Board MembersJanuary 15, 2016Notice Concerning Business Alliance Between DyDo DRINCO, Inc. and Kirin Beverage Company, Limited in Mutual Product Sales Using Vending Machines

December 21, 2015Notice Regarding Impairment Loss Incurred by Brazilian Subsidiary, Revision of Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2015, and Loss on Devaluation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Affiliates in Unconsolidated Financial Results August 19, 2015Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in Myanmar Brewery Limited by Kirin Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd .March 30, 2015Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 176th Annual General Meeting of Shareholde rsFebruary 24, 2015Notification with respect to Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bo ndsFebruary 12, 2015Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

December 22, 2014Change of Representative Directors and Board Mem bersDecember 22, 2014Notice Concerning Change to Group Management Organizational Struc turesNovember 26, 2014Notice Concerning Purchase of Shares of Untraceable Shareh oldersJuly 22, 2014Notice Concerning Sale of Shares Held by Untraceable Shareholders

[footer]

© 2007 Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Disclaimer

Kirin Holdings Company Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
01:37aKIRIN : Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and Drinks
PU
09/07KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN : Renaming of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pte Ltd
AQ
09/06KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN : New Immunoglobulins Study Findings Have Been Reported by Res..
AQ
09/03Reata Announces Receipt of $30 Million Milestone Payment From Kyowa Hakko Kir..
AQ
09/03KIRIN : Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase
PU
09/01Reata Announces Receipt of $30 Million Milestone Payment From Kyowa Hakko Kir..
AQ
08/31Reata Announces Receipt of $30 Million Milestone Payment From Kyowa Hakko Kir..
AQ
08/30KIRIN : Huawei’s Nova 3 and 3i With AI Cameras Up for Pre-Order in Pakista..
AQ
08/30KIRIN : FDA approves treatment for rare type of lymphoma
AQ
08/23KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN : Announces Results of Phase 3 Clinical Study of Mogamulizumab..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Suntory Needs To Optimize Japan And Expand Its Growth Opportunities 
2017Kirin's Self-Improvement Amply Rewarded 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 943 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 158 B
Debt 2018 262 B
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 15,20
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 2 451 B
Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 033  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director
Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President
Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Ito Director & SEO-Finance, IR and IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.70%22 065
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-16.75%152 557
AMBEV SA-12.88%70 931
HEINEKEN-4.11%55 468
HEINEKEN HOLDING-1.81%26 952
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-15.04%20 828
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.