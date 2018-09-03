Kirin : Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase

Financials (JPY) Sales 2018 1 946 B EBIT 2018 - Net income 2018 158 B Debt 2018 262 B Yield 2018 1,79% P/E ratio 2018 15,53 P/E ratio 2019 15,64 EV / Sales 2018 1,43x EV / Sales 2019 1,36x Capitalization 2 511 B Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 3 087 JPY Spread / Average Target 12% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Ito Director & SEO-Finance, IR and IT Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD -3.38% 22 593 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -13.40% 159 365 AMBEV SA -10.36% 75 455 HEINEKEN -2.06% 56 882 HEINEKEN HOLDING -0.47% 27 428 ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -10.90% 21 837