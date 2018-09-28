Kirin : (Updated) Notice of partial revision of Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 Together With Independent Auditor's Report
September 28, 2018
(Updated) Notice of partial revision of Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 Together With Independent Auditor’s Report （63KB）
September 14, 2018
Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase and Completion of Acquisition （60KB）
September 11, 2018
Notice Regarding the Strategic Review of Lion-Dairy and DrinksSeptember 03, 2018 （13KB） Notice Regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase August 07, 2018 （60KB） Notice of partial revision of the Supplementary Documents to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (under IFRS)August 01, 2018 （70KB） Notice regarding Status of Own-Share RepurchaseJuly 31, 2018 （8KB） Notice Regarding Change of Subsidiary’s Trade NameJuly 02, 2018 （54KB） June 15, 2018 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （8KB） June 01, 2018 The Statement Concerning The Release Amnesty International Published （8KB） May 14, 2018 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase （8KB） May 02, 2018 Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based) （17KB） April 09, 2018 Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase (Own-share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act) （8KB） March 30, 2018 Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based) （91KB） Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 179th Ordinary General Meeting of ShareholdersFebruary 14, 2018 （67KB） Notice regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017February 14, 2018 （8KB） Notice of Decision regarding Implementation of Own-Share RepurchaseJanuary 29, 2018 （7KB） Change of Directors and Board Members (153KB)
November 28, 2017
Notice Regarding Price Revision for Products Sold in Returnable ContainersOctober 31, 2017 （15KB） October 31, 2017 Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) （93KB） July 24, 2017 Notice Regarding the Termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement Governing the Joint Venture with Amgen Inc. （37KB） June 01, 2017 Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast （58KB） Notice Regarding Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Financial ForecastMay 10, 2017 （58KB） Notice Regarding Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)April 10, 2017 （71KB） Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation (Performance-based)March 31, 2017 （158KB） Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 178th Annual General Meeting of ShareholdersFebruary 13, 2017 （73KB） March 31, 2016 Notice Regarding Transfer of Brasil Kirin’s SharesFebruary 13, 2017 （48KB） February 13, 2017 Deepening the Kirin Group’s Commitment to CSV February 13, 2017 Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Mandalay Brewery by Kirin Holdings Singapore and a Transfer of 4% Ownership by Kirin Holdings Singapore in Myanmar Brewery （135KB ） February 13, 2017 Notice Regarding Revision of Remuneration to Officers and the Introduction of a Restricted Stock Compensation System (Performance-based) （34K B） January 30, 2017 Notice Regarding Potential Operational and Capital Partnership with the Coca-Cola Group （13 KB） January 20, 2017 Change of Directors and Board Members（205KB） Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Kirin’s Brazilian Subsidiary （73KB）
November 02, 2016
October 26, 2016 Notice Regarding Signing of Stock Purchase Agreement by Subsidiary in Charge of Part of Production in Our Brazil Business as well as Recording Special Income and Revising Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecast （1 37KB） September 16, 2016 Notice Regarding Today’s Newspaper Article on Partnership with Coca-Cola group （67KB） June 27, 2016 Notice Regarding Today's Newspaper Article on Kirin's Brazilian Subsidiary （14KB） Notice Regarding Termination of Australian Subsidiary's Sale of the Imported Beer Products and Expected Special Income （37KB） February 29, 2016 Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 177th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders February 15, 2016 Notice Regarding Change of Executive Officers February 15, 2016 Kirin announces Kirin Group Medium-term Business Plan 2016-2018 January 28, 2016 Notice Regarding enactment of the Corporate Governance Policy January 15, 2016 Change of Directors and Board Member s Notice Concerning Business Alliance Between DyDo DRINCO, Inc. and Kirin Beverage Company, Limited in Mutual Product Sales Using Vending Machines
December 21, 2015
August 19, 2015 Notice Regarding Impairment Loss Incurred by Brazilian Subsidiary, Revision of Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2015, and Loss on Devaluation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Affiliates in Unconsolidated Financial Resul ts March 30, 2015 Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in Myanmar Brewery Limited by Kirin Holdings Singapore Pte. L td. February 24, 2015 Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 176th Annual General Meeting of Sharehol ders February 12, 2015 Notification with respect to Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
December 22, 2014
December 22, 2014 Change of Representative Directors and Board M embers November 26, 2014 Notice Concerning Change to Group Management Organizational Str uctures July 22, 2014 Notice Concerning Purchase of Shares of Untraceable Shar eholders Notice Concerning Sale of Shares Held by Untraceable Shareholders
