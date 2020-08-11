Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kirin Holdings Company, Limited    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(2503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Indian craft brewer Bira talking to foreign beer makers about possible stake sale, says CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 07:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bira beer bottles are pictured at a liquor store in Mumbai, India

India's B9 Beverages, maker of popular craft beer Bira, is in talks with international brewers and investors to sell a stake of up to 20% in the company, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We've been looking for a combination: (an) international beer company as a strategic investor and a separate financial partner," CEO Ankur Jain said in a phone interview, adding that the company was in the "intermediate stage" of raising funds.

"We've been talking to beer companies that are not competitive in India or have minimal operations in India."

Data provider PitchBook estimates New Delhi-based Bira was valued at $210 million in 2018. U.S.-based Sequoia Capital holds a roughly 45% stake in the company, while CEO Jain and his family own around 30%.

Jain declined to name the companies with which it is in talks, but four industry sources said Bira had been in talks with Kirin Holdings, one of Japan's biggest beer makers which has limited sales in India.

A Kirin spokesman said there was "absolutely no discussion at the moment" on taking a stake in Bira. Last week Kirin cut its full-year profit outlook due to the COVID-19 impact and said it would avoid "non-essential" investments.

A Kirin source said the company sees India as a growth market and that it has looked at Bira, but that it was part of a broader study into global markets.

One of the Indian industry sources said that Bira and Kirin had discussed a deal which would also allow the Japanese brewer to offer its brands directly - which include Kirin Lager and Ichiban Shibori - in India's estimated $7 billion beer market.

Kirin has in the past shown interest in independent breweries and owns a minority stake in New York's Brooklyn Brewery.

Bira, launched in 2015, is one of the smallest players in India, but its craft beer offerings have become increasingly popular. Jain said Bira had a 5-10% share of the beer market in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India's beer market is dominated by companies like United Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

FINANCIAL LOSSES, IPO

An investment from Kirin or other investors would help Bira which has made losses in recent years and been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, just like the rest of the beer industry. It has said it aims eventually to list on the stock market.

"Bira is really struggling financially at the moment and they badly need a lifeline. A deal with Kirin or any of the other global strategic companies would give them that," said one of the Indian industry sources.

Bira clocked $24.5 million in sales in the fiscal year ending March 2019, 15% higher than the previous year, but its net loss for the period doubled to $27 million.

Results for the year through March 2020 have not yet been released but CEO Jain said sales grew by 40% in that fiscal year and that the company's results in recent years were in line with its growth plans.

In 2018 the CEO said the company would target a stock market listing in 3-5 years, but the timelines have stretched since then.

"Our intended plan is to do an IPO, the timelines have been stretched due to realigned corporate plans as we want larger scale before we go to market," Jain said.

By Aditya Kalra, Anirban Sen and Ritsuko Ando
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 3.63% 47.945 Delayed Quote.-36.40%
CARLSBERG A/S 1.77% 920.6 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.018 End-of-day quote.-89.41%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED -1.52% 2002 End-of-day quote.-16.23%
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED 0.24% 967.8 End-of-day quote.-23.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LI
07:54aEXCLUSIVE : Indian craft brewer Bira talking to foreign beer makers about possib..
RE
08/10Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media..
RE
08/10Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media..
RE
08/08Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media..
RE
08/07KIRIN : Five of Kirin's Proprietary Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma Products Re..
BU
08/07Japan's Kirin, hit by virus, says helped by expansion beyond beer
RE
08/04KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/15Japan shares hit 5-week high on vaccine, economic growth hopes
RE
07/14Japan stocks hit 5-week high on hopes of virus drug, economic growth
RE
07/10Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Announce U.S. FDA Approval of Hulio
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 825 B 17 219 M 17 219 M
Net income 2020 91 323 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2020 463 B 4 368 M 4 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 1 698 B 16 050 M 16 021 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 31 040
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 496,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 002,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President
Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Noriaki Kobayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shoshi Arakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED-16.23%15 782
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-36.40%107 218
HEINEKEN N.V.-18.54%52 327
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.95%44 435
AMBEV S.A.-29.08%38 550
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-18.52%23 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group