KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(2503)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/11
2076 JPY   +1.57%
08:28aKIRIN : Glass Lewis against call for Kirin buybacks, backs new board nominees
RE
03/10KIRIN : Provides Update to Capital Markets
BU
03/09Heineken to pour $183 million into expansion in Brazil
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kirin : Glass Lewis against call for Kirin buybacks, backs new board nominees

03/12/2020 | 08:28am EDT

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended investors in Japan's Kirin Holdings vote for new directors nominated by an activist shareholder but advised against the shareholder's call on the company to repurchase shares.

British-based Independent Franchise Partners (IFP), which owns a 2% stake in Kirin, has called on it to shed investments in cosmetics and drugs and use the proceeds to buy treasury shares.

IFP has also offered to drop its demand provided KIRIN makes its board more independent by adding two independent directors.

Glass Lewis said it found issues with IFP's arguments about the buyback, but said Kirin would benefit from more independent oversight offered by the two directors nominated by IFP.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 937 B
EBIT 2020 179 B
Net income 2020 126 B
Debt 2020 350 B
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 772 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 603,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 076,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President
Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Noriaki Kobayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shoshi Arakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED1.52%16 881
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-39.09%97 792
HEINEKEN B.V.-14.94%52 350
AMBEV S.A.-26.35%46 139
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.26%40 055
HEINEKEN HOLDING-16.90%23 307
