Kirkland Lake Gold : Announces Details of Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast PDF format download (opens in new window)

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD (KL)
Kirkland Lake Gold : Announces Details of Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

10/09/2018 | 05:48am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

10/8/2018

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company")

(TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its �nancial and operating results for the third quarter and �rst nine months of 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will then host a conference call to review the results the next morning (Wednesday, October 31, 2018) at 8:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.klgold.com.

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 8:00 am ET

Conference ID: 6592814

Toll-free number: (833) 241-7254

International callers: (647) 689-4218

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1822279/6028C5351514369158F95452E33B0C1D

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a mid-tier gold producer with 2018 production targeted at over 635,000 ounces of gold from mines in Canada and Australia. The production pro�le of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district-scale exploration potential, supported by a strong �nancial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website

www.klgold.com.

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive O�cer & Director Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@klgold.com

Mark Utting, Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@klgold.com

Source: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 03:47:03 UTC
