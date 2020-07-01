Log in
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

(KL)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors (KL)

07/01/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or "the Company") (NYSE: KL) securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Kirkland investors have until August 28, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 25, 2019, Kirkland announced that it would acquire Detour Gold Corporation (“Detour”) for $3.68 billion. The deal was dilutive to Kirkland’s reserve grade: while Kirkland’s reserve grade was 25 g/t before the deal, Detour’s reserve grade was 0.96 g/t. Moreover, the deal would lead to a 30% increase in Kirkland’s all-in sustaining costs.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $8.18, or over 17%, to close at $39.44 per share on November 25, 2019.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) that as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) that the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Kirkland securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 28, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Kirkland securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
