Kirkland : To Present At Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

A live webcast of Kirkland's presentation will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page and a replay will follow shortly after the presentation and be available for up to one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 429 stores in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a broad selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, framed art, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks and outdoor living items. The Company's stores also offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

