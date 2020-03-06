General Announcement::Request for Lifting of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement

Log in
03/06/2020
We refer to the Announcement Reference No.: SG200307OTHRMEMD (the 'Announcement') released earlier by the Company in relation to the Request for Lifting of Trading Halt.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 03:32:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Li Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wey Lon Quek Chief Operating Officer
Kesavan Nair Independent Director
Choon Kow Teo Lead Independent Director
Siong Kiat Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITCHEN CULTURE HOLDINGS LTD.-1.32%7
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.26%16 004
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-11.29%4 735
RH-18.12%3 321
DUNELM GROUP PLC-9.43%2 736
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-42.37%1 174
