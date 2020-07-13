Log in
Kitchen Culture : Allotment and Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Conversion of Convertible Loan

07/13/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF AN AGGREGATE OF UP TO 46,694,626 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO A CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT

-ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the

Company's announcements dated 29 April 2020, 4 May 2020, 12 June 2020, 19 June 2020, 22 June 2020, 29 June 2020, 1 July 2020, 2 July 2020, 6 July 2020 and 8 July 2020, the Company's circular dated 13 June 2020 and the Company's offer information statement dated 1 July 2020 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, the proposed allotment and issue of an aggregate of up to 46,694,626 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Conversion Shares") to the

various investors at the conversion price of S$0.149 per Conversion Share upon the conversion of the convertible loan of S$6,050,000 and accrued interest thereon, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the convertible loan agreement dated 3 May 2020. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company has received another conversion notice from an Investor to convert S$500,000 of the Convertible Loan Amount and the accrued interest thereon into 3,859,060 Conversion Shares. Accordingly, the Company has allotted and issued 3,859,060

Conversion Shares on 9 July 2020, which are expected to be listed and quoted on Catalist with effect from 9.00 a.m. on or around 15 July 2020.

Following the allotment and issue of the 3,859,060 Conversion Shares, the share capital of the Company has increased from 211,867,446 Shares to 215,726,506 Shares. The Conversion Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares.

By Order of the Board

Lim Wee Li

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 9 July 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of thisannouncement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 11,1 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
Net income 2019 -3,87 M -2,79 M -2,79 M
Net Debt 2019 6,10 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,24x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,4 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 65,8%
