Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Hiring of Heath R. Fear as New Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Wade Achenbach

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Heath R. Fear as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fear is expected to join the Company on November 5, 2018. The Company also announced the immediate promotion of Wade Achenbach to Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management.



“We are very excited that Heath is joining our team,” said John A. Kite, KRG’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Heath is an industry veteran. He is very well-respected by the financial community; he has previously served as the CFO at two publicly-traded REITs; and the Board and I believe that Heath’s background and strategic vision will nicely complement the KRG executive team. We look forward to working with Heath and capitalizing on his experiences and ideas to lead KRG forward.”

Mr. Fear joins KRG from GGP Inc., a member of the S&P 500 until its recent privatization, where Mr. Fear currently serves as CFO. Previously, Mr. Fear was CFO at Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) from 2015 to 2017. Mr. Fear will report directly to Mr. Kite.

“Kite Realty is a best-in-class operating platform, and I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with John and the KRG team,” said Mr. Fear. “Our shared vision is to build on our successes, rise to our challenges, and take KRG to the next level.”

Mr. Fear has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and English from John Carroll University.

The Company also announced today the promotion of Wade Achenbach to Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management, a newly created position reporting directly to Mr. Kite. In this role, Mr. Achenbach will take responsibility for the operational performance and evaluation of the portfolio as the Company continues to transform its holdings. “Mr. Achenbach has been instrumental in our initiatives to increase portfolio quality and strengthen the balance sheet over the last 5 years,” said Mr. Kite. “Wade is a trusted member of our senior leadership team, and we are creating this new role to further leverage Wade’s unique skill set to drive portfolio value.”

Mr. Achenbach joined KRG in October 2004 and has held various positions, most recently serving as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Treasurer. Before joining KRG, Mr. Achenbach worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at Plexus Corp. and in the investment banking group at A.G. Edwards & Sons. Wade earned his Bachelor in Arts degree from Indiana University, where he majored in finance and minored in economics.

About Kite Realty Group Trust:

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of June 30, 2018, KRG owned interests in 115 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 22.5 million square feet and 2 development projects currently under construction totaling 0.7 million square feet.

Safe Harbor

