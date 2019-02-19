Kite Realty Group Trust Reports 2018 Operating Results and Announces Plan to Fortify Its Balance Sheet, Improve Asset Quality, and Focus on Preferred Markets 0 02/19/2019 | 04:49pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) ("KRG") reported today its 2018 operating results. KRG also announced plans to sell $350 to $500 million of non-core assets as part of a program to improve asset quality, reduce leverage, and focus operations on preferred geographic markets.

“2018 was a strong year for KRG in terms of operational performance and strategic execution,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John A. Kite. “Our ABR is at an all-time high; our small shop leased percentage is at an all-time high; and our net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at a near-low. As we head into 2019, we are focused on taking KRG to the next level. We have conducted a bottoms-up analysis of our entire portfolio and all major U.S. markets, and we have identified a strategy to fortify our balance sheet even further by selling $350 to $500 million in assets to pay down debt, improve our portfolio metrics, and focus our operations in markets where we can gain scale and generate attractive returns.” Fourth Quarter Highlights Realized net loss attributable to common shareholders of $31 million, or $0.37 per common share

Generated Funds from Operations of the Operating Partnership (FFO) of $40.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share

Increased Same-Property Net Operating Income (NOI) by 1.2%

Improved small shop leased percentage by 30 basis points to 91.2%

Executed 76 new and renewal leases representing 470,867 square feet, of which 33 were new leases representing over 200,000 square feet, including 5 new anchor leases totaling 140,000 square feet 15.7% leasing spreads on all new leases (25.3% GAAP leasing spreads) 12.7% leasing spreads on new anchor leases (21.3% GAAP leasing spreads) 7.5% leasing spreads on all renewal leases (12.4% GAAP leasing spreads) 10.5% blended releasing spreads on all new and renewal leases (17.2% GAAP leasing spreads)

Sold four non-core assets for a combined $59 million and used the proceeds to pay down an unsecured term loan

Completed a $250 million ten-year unsecured term loan Full Year Highlights Realized net loss attributable to common shareholders of $46.6 million, or $0.56 per common share

Generated FFO of $171.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share

Increased Same-Property NOI by 1.4%

Executed 315 new and renewal leases representing 1,691,201 square feet, of which 118 were new leases representing over 518,000 square feet, including 12 anchor leases for 297,000 square feet 12.3% leasing spreads on all new leases (22.6% GAAP leasing spreads) 8.4% leasing spreads on new anchor leases (15.4% GAAP leasing spreads) 5.4% leasing spreads on all renewal leases (9.9% GAAP leasing spreads) 6.8% blended releasing spreads on all new and renewal leases (12.6% GAAP leasing spreads)

Opened 135 new tenant spaces totaling 602,000 square feet

Achieved a 94.6% leased rate and a 92.4% occupied rate for the retail operating portfolio as of December 31, 2018

Improved annualized base rent (ABR) for the operating retail portfolio by 5% to $16.84 per square foot while maintaining a recovery ratio of nearly 90%

Increased small shop leased percentage by 70 basis points to 91.2%

Exceeded annual disposition target by selling approximately $200 million in assets, using the proceeds to pay down debt

Reduced net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 6.9x to 6.65x

Increased weighted average debt maturity from 5.5 years to 5.8 years Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was $31.2 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million for the same period in 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 results included a $31.5 million impairment charge relating to certain properties. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $46.6 million, compared to net income of $11.9 million for 2017. 2018 results included a $70.4 million impairment charge related to certain properties. Dividends

On February 13, KRG’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.3175 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2019. Transactional Activity

In 2018, KRG completed the following property transactions: Sold seven non-core assets for a combined $125 million

Entered into a strategic joint venture with Nuveen (formerly TH Real Estate) by selling an 80% interest in three core assets that resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $89 million

Redeemed a minority preferred equity interest (4% yield) in six retail properties for $22 million Capital Markets Activity

In 2018, KRG conducted the following capital markets transactions: Amended and restated the unsecured revolving credit facility, increasing borrowing capacity by $100 million to $600 million, reducing the credit spread by 30-45 basis points, and extending the term to April 2023

Obtained a ten-year, $250 million unsecured term loan and executed a hedge that resulted in a blended fixed rate of 4.75% for 7 years Balance Sheet Overview

KRG currently has only a single $20.7 million mortgage maturing in 2020, and as of December 31, 2018, the debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 5.8 years. As of December 31, 2018, KRG has $485 million of available liquidity, including unrestricted cash on hand and available revolver capacity. Development Update

During 2018, KRG delivered six redevelopments on schedule and under budget. The projects have a collective incremental return on cost of 8.6%. Notable projects included City Center in White Plains, NY; Portofino Shopping Center in Houston, TX; and Rampart Commons, in Las Vegas, NV. Disposition and Deleveraging Program

KRG plans to generate between $350 and $500 million of gross proceeds from asset sales. The sale proceeds will be used primarily to pay down debt. Upon completion of the asset sales, KRG expects its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be between 5.9x and 6.2x. 2019 Earnings Guidance

KRG is introducing its guidance for 2019 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, in a range of $1.66 to $1.76 per diluted common share. The 2019 earnings guidance is based on the following key assumptions: Low High 2018 FFO $ 2.00 $ 2.00 Previously Disclosed FFO Impacts Q1 - Q3 2018 Dispositions (0.03) (0.03) Lease Accounting Rules 1 (0.06) (0.06) Interest Expense (0.03) (0.03) One-Time Income Items 2 (0.05) (0.05) Subtotal - Previously Disclosed (0.17) (0.17) Q4 2018 and Other Items: Q4 2018 Dispositions (0.02) (0.02) Other Items 3 (0.06) (0.04) Subtotal - Q4 2018 & Other Items (0.08) (0.06) 2019 Items: Same Store NOI 4 (1.25% - 2.25%) 0.03 0.05 G&A (0.02) (0.01) Subtotal - 2019 Items 0.01 0.04 2019 FFO - Pre-2019 Planned Dispositions 1.76 1.82 2019 Disposition Net Impact 5, 6 (0.10) (0.06) 2019 FFO - Guidance $ 1.66 $ 1.76 2019 Disposition Net Impact Annualized 6, 7 (0.29) (0.20) Previously disclosed ($0.05) versus currently disclosed ($0.06). Relates to Eddy Street Commons development fee and cash and non-cash impact of Toys 'R Us bankruptcy. Includes non-recurring business interruption income collected in 2018 and reduced lease termination income. Includes $0.025 from executed anchor leases commencing in 2019. Disposition NOI less anticipated interest savings based on a weighted-average sale date of August 31, 2019. Low end of the range assumes $500 million in proceeds while high end of range assumes $350 million in proceeds Annualized 2019 disposition NOI less annualized anticipated interest savings. Earnings Conference Call

Kite Realty Group Trust will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (passcode 4793227). In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on the corporate website. Additional Materials

Financial statements, exhibits, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures attached to this release include the details of KRG’s results. About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com. Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this document that are not historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in light of low growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty caused by fluctuations in the prices of oil and other energy sources and inflationary trends or outlook; the risk that KRG may not be able to successfully complete the planned dispositions on favorable terms – or at all; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; KRG’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, its indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent and the risk of tenant bankruptcies; the competitive environment in which KRG operates; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks; KRG’s ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property KRG owns; the impact of online retail competition and the perception that such competition has on the value of shopping center assets; risks related to the geographical concentration of KRG’s properties in Florida, Indiana and Texas; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business interruptions; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. KRG refers you to the documents filed by KRG from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in KRG’s and the Operating Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect KRG’s results. KRG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets: Investment properties, at cost $ 3,641,120 $ 3,957,884 Less: accumulated depreciation (699,927 ) (664,614 ) 2,941,193 3,293,270 Cash and cash equivalents 35,376 24,082 Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $31,347 and $31,747 respectively, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts 58,059 58,328 Restricted cash and escrow deposits 10,130 8,094 Deferred costs and intangibles, net 95,264 112,359 Prepaid and other assets 12,764 12,465 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 13,496 3,900 Asset held for sale 5,731 — Total Assets $ 3,172,013 $ 3,512,498 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 1,543,301 $ 1,699,239 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 85,934 78,482 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 83,632 96,564 Total Liabilities 1,712,867 1,874,285 Commitments and contingencies Limited Partners’ interests in the Operating Partnership and other redeemable noncontrolling interests 45,743 72,104 Shareholders’ Equity: Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders’ Equity: Common Shares, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 83,800,886 and 83,606,068 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 838 836 Additional paid in capital 2,078,099 2,071,418 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,497 ) 2,990 Accumulated deficit (662,735 ) (509,833 ) Total Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders’ Equity 1,412,705 1,565,411 Noncontrolling Interests 698 698 Total Equity 1,413,403 1,566,109 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,172,013 $ 3,512,498

Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Minimum rent $ 63,902 $ 68,518 $ 266,377 $ 273,444 Tenant reimbursements 17,924 18,252 72,146 73,000 Other property related revenue 5,018 1,772 13,138 11,998 Fee income 93 377 2,523 377 Total revenue 86,937 88,919 354,184 358,819 Expenses: Property operating 13,172 12,693 50,356 49,643 Real estate taxes 10,028 10,796 42,378 43,180 General, administrative, and other 4,957 5,360 21,320 21,749 Depreciation and amortization 36,299 40,758 152,163 172,091 Impairment charges 31,513 — 70,360 7,411 Total expenses 95,969 69,607 336,577 294,074 (Loss) gain on sale of operating properties, net (4,725 ) — 3,424 15,160 Operating (loss) income (13,757 ) 19,312 21,031 79,905 Interest expense (17,643 ) (16,452 ) (66,785 ) (65,702 ) Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary 150 36 227 100 Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiary (303 ) — (278 ) — Other expense, net (156 ) (101 ) (646 ) (415 ) Net (loss) income (31,709 ) 2,795 (46,451 ) 13,888 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 488 (486 ) (116 ) (2,014 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders $ (31,221 ) $ 2,309 $ (46,567 ) $ 11,874 (Loss) income per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 0.03 (0.56 ) 0.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 83,762,664 83,595,677 83,693,385 83,585,333 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 83,762,664 83,705,764 83,693,385 83,690,418 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.3175 $ 0.3175 $ 1.2700 $ 1.2250

Kite Realty Group Trust

Funds From Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Funds From Operations Consolidated net (loss) income $ (31,709 ) $ 2,795 $ (46,451 ) $ 13,888 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties (172 ) (428 ) (1,151 ) (1,731 ) Add/Less: loss (gain) on sales of operating properties 4,725 — (3,424 ) (15,160 ) Add: impairment charges 31,513 — 70,360 7,411 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 36,534 40,425 151,856 170,315 FFO of the Operating Partnership1 40,891 42,792 171,190 174,723 Less: Limited Partners' interests in FFO (982 ) (971 ) (4,109 ) (3,966 ) FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders1 $ 39,909 $ 41,821 $ 167,081 $ 170,757 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership - basic $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 2.00 $ 2.04 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 2.00 $ 2.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 83,762,664 83,595,677 83,693,385 83,585,333 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 83,822,752 83,705,764 83,744,896 83,690,418 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - basic 85,808,725 85,580,898 85,740,449 85,566,272 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted 85,868,813 85,690,986 85,791,961 85,671,358 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per diluted share/unit Consolidated net (loss) income $ (0.37 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.54 ) $ 0.16 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Add/Less: loss (gain) on sales of operating properties 0.05 — (0.04 ) (0.18 ) Add: impairment charges 0.37 — 0.82 0.09 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 0.43 0.48 1.77 2.00 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit1 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 2.00 $ 2.04

____________________ 1 “FFO of the Operating Partnership" measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership. Funds from Operations (FFO) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. KRG calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, KRG believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Same Property Net Operating Income

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 %

Change 2018 2017 %

Change Number of properties for the quarter1 103 103 Leased percentage at period end 94.5 % 94.8 % 94.5 % 94.8 % Economic Occupancy percentage2 92.7 % 92.7 % 92.8 % 93.4 % Minimum rent $ 59,544 $ 58,185 $ 235,278 $ 231,633 Tenant recoveries 16,724 16,052 67,156 64,774 Other income 1,115 1,178 2,056 2,027 77,383 75,415 304,490 298,434 Property operating expenses (10,954 ) (10,295 ) (43,565 ) (41,168 ) Bad debt expense (1,053 ) (537 ) (2,405 ) (2,508 ) Real estate taxes (9,538 ) (9,414 ) (39,829 ) (39,107 ) (21,545 ) (20,246 ) (85,799 ) (82,783 ) Same Property NOI3 $ 55,838 $ 55,169 1.2% $ 218,691 $ 215,651 1.4% Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measure: Net operating income - same properties $ 55,838 $ 55,169 $ 218,691 $ 215,651 Net operating income - non-same activity4 7,806 9,884 40,236 49,968 Other (expense) income, net (216 ) 312 1,826 62 General, administrative and other (4,957 ) (5,360 ) (21,320 ) (21,749 ) Impairment charges (31,513 ) — (70,360 ) (7,411 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (36,299 ) (40,758 ) (152,163 ) (172,091 ) Interest expense (17,643 ) (16,452 ) (66,785 ) (65,702 ) (Loss) gains on sales of operating properties (4,725 ) — 3,424 15,160 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 488 (486 ) (116 ) (2,014 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31,221 ) $ 2,309 $ (46,567 ) $ 11,874

____________________ 1 Same Property NOI excludes three properties in redevelopment, the recently completed Beechwood Promenade, Burnt Store Marketplace, City Center, Fishers Station, and Rampart Commons redevelopments as well as office properties. 2 Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period. 3 Same Property NOI excludes net gains from outlot sales, straight-line rent revenue, lease termination fees, amortization of lease intangibles, fee income and significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. 4 Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as net operating income from properties not included in the same property pool including properties sold during both periods. KRG uses same property NOI ("Same Property NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI excludes properties that have not been owned for the full period presented. It also excludes net gains from outlot sales, straight-line rent revenue, lease termination fees, amortization of lease intangibles and significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. KRG believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned and fully operational for the full quarters presented. KRG believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular quarters presented and thus provides a more consistent comparison of our properties. The year-to-date results represent the sum of the individual quarters, as reported. NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as alternatives to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance. Our computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs. When evaluating the properties that are included in the same property pool, KRG has established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the same property pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the same property pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the same property pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely and KRG begins recapturing space from tenants. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, KRG excluded three redevelopment properties and the recently completed Beechwood Promenade, Burnt Store Marketplace, City Center, Fishers Station, and Rampart Commons redevelopments from the same property pool that met these criteria and were owned in both comparable periods. Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Heath Fear

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

317.577.5609

hfear@kiterealty.com



