News Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results On February 19, 2019

01/09/2019 | 04:46pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 19. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, February 20, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (passcode: 4793227). A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on KRG’s corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will be available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust:

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of September 30, 2018, KRG owned interests in 115 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 22.4 million square feet and one development project (0.5 million square feet) currently under construction. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust 

Heath Fear
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
317.577.5609
hfear@kiterealty.com

kite_black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
