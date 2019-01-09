Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results On February 19, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 19. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, February 20, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (passcode: 4793227). A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on KRG’s corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will be available on the corporate website.

