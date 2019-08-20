Log in
KITO CORP.

(6409)
Kito : Added to JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index

08/20/2019

Kito Corporation, (TOKYO:6409) (head office: Yamanashi, Japan; president: Yoshio Kito) industrial hoist and crane manufacturer, pleased to announce that in the latest periodic review, Kito was added to the list of companies that make up the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index for fiscal 2019 (Aug. 30, 2019-Aug. 28, 2020) by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nikkei Inc.
The index applies the concept of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, comprised of highly attractive listed companies, to equities related to mid-sized and small-capital companies by selecting companies that focus on capital efficiency and investor-focused management perspectives.
Eligible are common stocks on the TOKYO 1st Section and 2nd Section, as well as the Mothers and JASDAQ markets. Issues are screened based on criteria for global investment standards, first, quantitative factors like total market capitalization, trading value and average return on equity over the most recent three years, then scored based on qualitative factors, such as having outside directors and disclosure of financial statements in English, to select the top 200 of mid and small-sized companies.
Kito vows to continue working to raise corporate value and build investor confidence.

For more information, visit the JPX Website:
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1044/20190807-01.html

Corporate Profile
Since its founding in 1932, Kito has been a leading manufacturer of materials-handling equipment, supplying safe, high-quality products and detailed services to customers in a wide variety of industries. Kito products are employed and prized by customers in over 50 nations. For more information please visit Kito’s website at www.kito.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 58 900 M
EBIT 2020 5 300 M
Net income 2020 3 000 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
P/E ratio 2021 8,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 28 682 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshio Kito President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeki Osozawa CFO, MD & Managing Executive Officer
Kazumitsu Ishikawa Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Tsuneo Yuzurihara Managing Director & Chief Quality Officer
Edward W. Hunter Director, EVP & Co-Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITO CORP.-2.30%269
CATERPILLAR INC.-7.64%65 502
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY58.99%15 760
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%5 463
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 946
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 293
