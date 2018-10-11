Kitov Appoints Gil Efron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Simcha Rock to Retire as CFO and Remain on Kitov’s Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Gil Efron as the Company’s new Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Simcha Rock, who has served as Kitov’s Chief Financial Officer since 2013, will retire from that position following a transition with Mr. Efron, and will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors and as a strategic advisor.

“On behalf of the entire Board and management team at Kitov, I am immensely grateful to Simcha Rock for his dedication and valuable contributions to Kitov since its inception, including playing a key role in the growth of our business and leading our initial public offering on the NASDAQ. I am deeply appreciative that Simcha will remain with Kitov to help facilitate a smooth leadership transition, and we are pleased to continue to benefit from his expertise and strategic advice. We all wish him all the best in his retirement,” stated Kitov CEO, Isaac Israel. “We are fortunate to be able to welcome Gil Efron, a highly regarded and seasoned public company executive, into the Deputy CEO and CFO position.”

Gil Efron brings over 25 years of experience in public company and financial management positions. Most recently, he served as Deputy CEO and CFO of Kamada, a NASDAQ and TASE dual-listed plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. Previously, he was CFO of NASDAQ listed RRsat Global Communications LTD where he led its listing on NASDAQ; prior to that Mr. Efron served in various finance executive positions. Mr. Efron holds a BA degree in Economics and Accounting and an MA degree in Business Administration from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and was granted a certified public accountant’s license in Israel.

“Gil has proven his leadership and business acumen in the biotech space. He played a key role in building Kamada into a leading, profitable, international biopharmaceutical company with over $100 million in annual revenues, where he led Kamada’s IPO on NASDAQ,” Isaac Israel said.

“Following the recent FDA approval of our lead drug, Consensi™, Kitov is well positioned to benefit from Gil’s experience and skills in growing biotech companies from the clinical trial phase into successful commercialization networks and profitability,” Isaac Israel concluded.

Gil and Simcha will work together in the coming months until the complete transition of responsibilities, which is planned by year-end.

About Kitov Pharma

Kitov Pharma (Kitov Pharma Ltd.; NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV) is an innovative biopharmaceutical drug development group of companies. Leveraging deep regulatory and clinical-trial expertise, Kitov's veteran team of healthcare and business professionals maintains a proven track record in streamlined end-to-end drug development and approval. Kitov's flagship combination drug, Consensi™, intended to treat osteoarthritis pain and hypertension simultaneously, achieved the primary efficacy endpoints for its Phase III and Phase III/IV clinical trials. NT219, which is developed by its majority-owned subsidiary, TyrNovo Ltd., is a novel patented small molecule designed to overcome cancer drug resistance that is currently in pre-clinical development. By lowering development risk and cost through fast-track regulatory approval of novel late-stage therapeutics, Kitov plans to deliver rapid ROI and long-term potential to investors, while making a meaningful impact on people's lives. For more information on Kitov, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit http://www.kitovpharma.com.

