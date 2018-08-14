Log in
Scythian Biosciences to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

08/14/2018 | 06:16pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the "Company" or “Scythian”) (CSE:SCYB) (Frankfurt:9SB) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl: SCCYF) is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "SCYB" beginning when the market opens on Wednesday August 15, 2018.

“The TSX Venture Exchange policies required that we delist from the exchange prior to completion of any acquisitions of United States based cannabis companies. With our strategic expansion into the United States, it was determined best to delist from the TSX Venture Exchange at this point in time. CSE listing will help us achieve our goal of expanding access to medical cannabis in the world’s leading markets,” Scythian CEO Rob Reid said. 

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is an international cannabis company with a focus on the world’s leading markets outside of Canada. Its fast-tracked growth has come through a number of strategic investments and regional partnerships in cultivation, distribution and branded products across Europe, The United States, South America and the Caribbean. These significant endeavours complement the company’s R&D partnerships with some of the world’s leading universities. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning Scythian as a future global frontrunner in the medical cannabis industry.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Scythian Biosciences Corp.
Rob Reid, CEO
Phone: (212) 729-9208
Email: info@scythianbio.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
David Schull or Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results or events are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. 

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Risk factors can also be found in the Company’s annual information form filed on SEDAR and available at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Rob Reid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Held Chief Financial Officer
Michael Barnes Chief Medical Officer
Roger Rai Independent Director
Brady Cobb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRINOR METALS INC-31.96%0
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-0.16%6 414
CANOPY GROWTH CORP17.82%6 128
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 580
AURORA CANNABIS INC-38.33%4 345
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-12.32%4 162
