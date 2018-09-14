Scythian Biosciences Closes Acquisition of Marigold Projects Jamaica

Closing Is Key Benchmark in Finalizing Previously Announced $193 Million Sale of

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the "Company" or “Scythian”) (CSE:SCYB) (Frankfurt: 9SB ) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl: SCCYF) has completed its acquisition of Marigold Acquisitions Inc., a privately-held British Columbia incorporated company (“Marigold Acquisitions”). As a result of the acquisition, Scythian now indirectly holds a 49% stake in Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited (“Marigold Jamaica”), a medical cannabis company that holds a tier 3 Cultivator’s license in Jamaica to produce cannabis for medicinal purposes.



The tier 3 license permits Marigold Jamaica to cultivate over five (5) acres (20,235 square metres) of land with cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes. Marigold Jamaica also holds conditional approval for a tier 2 license to process cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes, including the manufacturing of cannabis-based products, in a space of over 200 square metres; conditional approval for a herb house retail license to sell cannabis products for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes, with a space for immediate consumption by consumers; conditional approval for a therapeutic retail license to provide therapeutic or spa services utilizing cannabis products; conditional approval for a research and development license (experimental) permitting it to undertake all activities involved in the assessment, study, research, development and testing of products derived from all or any part of the cannabis plant, including the analytical services for own use and conditional approval for a license for the transportation of medical cannabis products between licensed premises.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, Scythian purchased all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Marigold Acquisitions and in consideration, Scythian issued 6,000,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) to the selling shareholders at a price per share equal to today’s closing trading price, that being $3.00 per Common Share.

The acquisition is one of Scythian’s final transactions in South America and the Caribbean, where the Company’s strategic investments and regional partnerships had previously been focused.

With the purchase of Marigold Acquisitions, Scythian has completed the second step in its exit from the Caribbean and South America, which began when it announced this past July that it was selling its assets in the region for $193 million. On August 23, 2018, Scythian announced that its new focus would be to build out a footprint across multiple U.S. states.

The Company intends to change its name to SOL Investments Corp., subject to shareholder approval, at its upcoming special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 14, 2018.

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is an international cannabis company with a focus on legal U.S. states. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company’s R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning Scythian as a future frontrunner in the United States’ medical cannabis industry.

