Kitron : CEO Peter Nilsson on medical leave

(2019-01-03) Kitron ASA's President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Nilsson will be undergoing treatment for a type of cancer and is expected to be on leave of absence until the end of June 2019, after which he will resume his duties.

Effective today, Chief Financial Officer Cathrin Nylander will be acting President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Nylander has been the CFO of Kitron since August 2013.

"The board wishes Peter a speedy recovery and look forward to his return in the summer. In the meantime, we know that Cathrin and the rest of the management team will do an excellent job implementing the ambitious plans for 2019," said Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board, tel: +358 50 5879648

Cathrin Nylander, Acting President and CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of approx. NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1,450 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 3-4 of the Oslo Stock Exchange continuing obligations for listed companies.

