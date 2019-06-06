Log in
Kitron: CEO Peter Nilsson to resume his duties on 30 September 2019

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

(2019-06-06) Reference is made to Kitron’s stock exchange notice on 3 January about CEO Peter Nilsson going on medical leave until the end of June 2019 for cancer treatment.

The treatment has progressed according to the plan and is in its final phases.

The medical leave will be extended until the last treatment phase is concluded by the end of September, and Mr. Nilsson is expected to resume his duties as Kitron CEO on 30 September 2019.

CFO Cathrin Nylander will continue in her role as acting CEO.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 3-4 of the Oslo Stock Exchange continuing obligations for listed companies.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
