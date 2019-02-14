Kitron : KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.40 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 30 April 2019

* Ex-date: 2 May 2019

* Record date: 3 May 2019

* Payment date: On or about 10 May 2019

* Date of approval: 30 April 2019

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

