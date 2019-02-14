Log in
KITRON ASA    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 02/13 10:25:15 am
8.5 NOK   +1.19%
01:31aKITRON : to host Capital Markets Day
AQ
01:16aKITRON : KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA
GL
01:01aKITRON : Q4 2018 - Strong revenue growth
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kitron : KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

0
02/14/2019 | 01:16am EST

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.40 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 30 April 2019

* Ex-date: 2 May 2019

* Record date: 3 May 2019

* Payment date: On or about 10 May 2019

* Date of approval: 30 April 2019

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 2 593 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 114 M
Debt 2018 304 M
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 10,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 1 498 M
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  NOK
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cathrin Nylander Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Israel Loasada Salvador Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director
Bjørn Martin Gottschlich Director
Päivi Katariina Marttila Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRON ASA-3.45%172
3M COMPANY8.41%118 943
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL13.81%109 625
SIEMENS-5.44%88 833
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.84%86 807
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.11%50 340
