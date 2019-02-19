Kitron : Mandatory notification of trade

On 19 February 2019, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA ("Kitron"), purchased 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 8.384388 per share. Following the transaction Tuomo Lähdesmäki holds 128,634 shares in Kitron.

This announcement is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

