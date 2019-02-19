Log in
KITRON ASA

(KIT)
02/19 07:05:36 am
8.49 NOK   -0.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kitron : Mandatory notification of trade

0
02/19/2019 | 07:31am EST

On 19 February 2019, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA ("Kitron"), purchased 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 8.384388 per share. Following the transaction Tuomo Lähdesmäki holds 128,634 shares in Kitron.

This announcement is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 905 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 11,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 510 M
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  NOK
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cathrin Nylander Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Israel Loasada Salvador Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director
Bjørn Martin Gottschlich Director
Päivi Katariina Marttila Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRON ASA-1.49%175
3M COMPANY9.61%120 262
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 783
SIEMENS-3.57%90 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.29%87 764
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.46%51 792
