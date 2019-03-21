Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kitron ASA    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 03/21 05:21:24 am
9.47 NOK   -0.11%
05:01aKITRON : New strategic targets outlined at Capital Markets Day
GL
02/19KITRON : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/15KITRON : Acquisition of API business completed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kitron : New strategic targets outlined at Capital Markets Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:01am EDT

(2019-03-21) Kitron ASA will today host a Capital Markets Day to update on the progress towards the company's 2020 targets and outline ambitions for a new strategy period.

Kitron reaffirms the goal of organic revenue growth leading to revenue of NOK 3 billion in 2020, with additional revenue from the acquisition of the EMS division of API Technologies.

The company also reaffirms the targets of 7 percent EBIT margin and 25 percent return on operating capital in 2020.

The company has also extended the strategic horizon from 2020 and set the following financial ambitions for 2025:

  • Revenue NOK 5 billion, with potential M&A adding upside
  • EBIT margin 7%
  • ROOC 25%

"Over the past few years, we have significantly improved Kitron's performance. We have accelerated organic growth, continually improved operations, leading to better profitability, and we have added revenue through the recently announced acquisition in the US. In the coming years, we will build on the existing strategy in order to continue to create value for our shareholders," said Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO of Kitron.

Kitron Capital Markets Day 2019: 
Location: Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Holbergs gate 30 Oslo, Norway
Time: Noon CET. Light lunch will be served from 11.30 until noon. 

Enclosed in PDF is the presentation material for the event. There will also be a live webcast: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97681869%20

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KITRON ASA
05:01aKITRON : New strategic targets outlined at Capital Markets Day
GL
02/19KITRON : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/15KITRON : Acquisition of API business completed
GL
02/14KITRON : to host Capital Markets Day
AQ
02/14KITRON : KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitro..
GL
02/14KITRON : Q4 2018 - Strong revenue growth
AQ
01/31KITRON : receives communication order
GL
01/03KITRON : CEO Peter Nilsson on medical leave
GL
01/03KITRON : Kitrons konsernsjef Peter Nilsson sykmeldt
GL
2018KITRON : Flaggemelding
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 967 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
P/E ratio 2020 10,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 670 M
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,5  NOK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cathrin Nylander Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Israel Loasada Salvador Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director
Bjørn Martin Gottschlich Director
Päivi Katariina Marttila Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRON ASA8.97%197
3M COMPANY9.32%120 354
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.29%114 529
SIEMENS-0.03%95 972
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.01%88 705
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.97%47 901
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.