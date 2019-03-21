Kitron : New strategic targets outlined at Capital Markets Day

(2019-03-21) Kitron ASA will today host a Capital Markets Day to update on the progress towards the company's 2020 targets and outline ambitions for a new strategy period.

Kitron reaffirms the goal of organic revenue growth leading to revenue of NOK 3 billion in 2020, with additional revenue from the acquisition of the EMS division of API Technologies.

The company also reaffirms the targets of 7 percent EBIT margin and 25 percent return on operating capital in 2020.

The company has also extended the strategic horizon from 2020 and set the following financial ambitions for 2025:

Revenue NOK 5 billion, with potential M&A adding upside

EBIT margin 7%

ROOC 25%

"Over the past few years, we have significantly improved Kitron's performance. We have accelerated organic growth, continually improved operations, leading to better profitability, and we have added revenue through the recently announced acquisition in the US. In the coming years, we will build on the existing strategy in order to continue to create value for our shareholders," said Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO of Kitron.

Kitron Capital Markets Day 2019:

Location: Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Holbergs gate 30 Oslo, Norway

Time: Noon CET. Light lunch will be served from 11.30 until noon.

Enclosed in PDF is the presentation material for the event. There will also be a live webcast: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97681869%20

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com

