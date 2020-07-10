Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kitron ASA    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/10 07:01:47 am
13.52 NOK   +6.62%
06:47aKITRON : Q2 2020 – Record performance
GL
06/30Kitron wins new business
GL
06/25Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kitron: Q2 2020 – Record performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:47am EDT

(2020-07-10) Kitron today reported strong growth and record profit for the second quarter driven by Defense/Aerospace, Medical devices and Industry sectors.

Kitron's revenue for the second quarter was NOK 1 041 million, an increase of 21 per cent compared to last year. Growth adjusted for currency effects  was 11 per cent.

Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 8.5 per cent in the second quarter, compared to 6.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The order backlog ended at NOK 2 102 million, an increase of 45 per cent compared to last year.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:
"This was a record quarter for Kitron in terms of revenue, profitability and order backlog.
Revenue is driven by a robust underlying demand within Defense/Aerospace, Medical and Industry Sectors. Strong performance in all Kitron sites contributed to the profitability of 8.5 per cent. Our third and fourth quarter outlook leaves us confident in reaching our upgraded full year 2020 targets. Our third quarter is expected to be particularly strong and the fourth quarter should settle on a more normalized level.”

Record revenue
Kitron's revenue in the second quarter amounted to NOK 1 041 million, compared to 860 million in the same quarter last year. There was growth within the Defence/Aerospace, Industry and Medical devices sectors.

Record order backlog
The order backlog ended at NOK 2 102 million, compared to 1 453 million last year. The order backlog increased within all market sectors except Offshore/Marine. Growth is particularly strong in Medical Devices.

Improved profitability
Second quarter operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 88.0 million, compared to 56.4 million last year. EBITDA was NOK 113.8 million, compared to 75.1 million last year.

Profit after tax amounted to NOK 64.3 million, compared to 36.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of NOK 0.36, up from 0.20 last year.

Operating cash flow was NOK 5.5 million, compared to 53.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Capital efficiency ratios improved
Net working capital was NOK 1 059 million, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue was 24.5 per cent, compared to 27.4 per cent last year. While reducing inventory levels remains a key ambition for Kitron, in the extraordinary corona pandemic situation, holding more inventory has been important in order to safeguard the company's ability to serve customers, not least within Medical devices. Longer term, capital ratios are expected to improve going forward.

Outlook
Demand is expected to continue to be strong in Defence/Aerospace, Industry and Medical devices sectors.  Demand within the Medical devices sector is expected to be particularly strong during the third quarter and normalize in the fourth quarter.
For 2020, Kitron has previously indicated a revenue outlook of between NOK 3 300 and 3 700 million and EBIT margin between 6.4 and 7.0 percent.

Due to increased growth in Defence/Aerospace, Industry and Medical devices sectors, overall profitability improvement and favorable currency, revenue is now expected to be between 3 500 and 3 800 million and EBIT margin is expected to be between 6.7 and 7.5 per cent.

Enclosed in PDF are the quarterly report and the presentation. The interim report is presented today at 2 p.m. CEST. The presentation will be given in English by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander, and will be webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200710_6 

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com 

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KITRON ASA
06:47aKITRON : Q2 2020 – Record performance
GL
06/30Kitron wins new business
GL
06/25Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron
GL
04/23KITRON : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
04/23KITRON : Q1 2020 - Strong overall development
GL
04/02KITRON : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
GL
03/30KITRON : Publishing of Annual Report for 2019
GL
03/27KITRON : Change to dividend proposal
GL
03/18KITRON : Maintaining strategic ambitions and outlook
GL
03/11Kitron to provide strategic business update
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 452 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2020 157 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2020 672 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 8,68%
Capitalization 2 271 M 240 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 761
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 NOK
Last Close Price 12,68 NOK
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Peter Nilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Israel Losada Salvador Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director
Cathrin Nylander Chief Financial Officer
Stian Haugen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRON ASA15.27%240
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.100.48%56 211
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.07%40 585
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.70%27 959
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.139.80%20 773
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-9.78%9 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group