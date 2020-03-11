Log in
Kitron to provide strategic business update

03/11/2020 | 03:25am EDT

(2020-03-11) As previously announced, Kitron plans to present an update on the company’s operations and progress towards the strategic and financial targets and ambitions presented at last year’s Capital Markets Day.

The presentation will be webcast at 10:00 am CET on 18 March 2020 and will be hosted by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of group management. The webcast will be followed by a conference call.

The webcast does not require prior registration, but you will have to register in advance to take part in the conference call.

To register for the conference call, please send an email to: investorrelations@kitron.com

To follow the webcast, please use the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200318_1/

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
