Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kitron ASA    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/30 11:25:25 am
9.34 NOK   +0.43%
02:01aKongsberg awards orders to Kitron
GL
10/24KITRON : Allocation of options
GL
10/24KITRON : Q3 2019 – Strong growth continues
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:01am EDT

(2019-10-31) Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

The order is for communication equipment in K-TaCS and Nasams air defence systems supplied by Kongsberg.

Deliveries will start in 2020 and continue into 2021. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway.

“This order underlines the long and close relationship between Kongsberg and Kitron, and we are very happy to build on this relationship by placing yet another order with Kitron, thus illustrating the value of the Norwegian defence industry cluster,” said Frank Stølan, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

“We are seeing a strong trend within the Defence/Aerospace market sector, leading to increased activity at our plant in Arendal, Norway. This order is definitely an excellent illustration of this trend,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850 
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel. +47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com 

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KITRON ASA
02:01aKongsberg awards orders to Kitron
GL
10/24KITRON : Allocation of options
GL
10/24KITRON : Q3 2019 – Strong growth continues
GL
09/27KITRON : CEO Peter Nilsson returns on 30 September 2019
GL
07/11KITRON : Q2 2019 – All-time high operating profit
GL
07/05KITRON : Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project
GL
06/06KITRON : CEO Peter Nilsson to resume his duties on 30 September 2019
GL
06/05KITRON : Kitron ASA - New share capital registered
GL
05/31KITRON : KIT - Issue of shares under share incentive program
PU
05/31KITRON : KIT – Issue of shares under share incentive program
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 348 M
EBIT 2019 204 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 714 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 673 M
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,75  NOK
Last Close Price 9,34  NOK
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cathrin Nylander Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Israel Loasada Salvador Chief Operating Officer & Sales Director
Bjørn Martin Gottschlich Director
Päivi Katariina Marttila Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITRON ASA6.90%182
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%36 662
AMPHENOL CORPORATION24.90%29 940
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%25 118
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.8.58%7 499
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group