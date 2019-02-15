Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0001404912-19-000006 (34 Act) Size: 27 MB
02/15/2019 | 06:22pm EST
View Filing Data
Disclaimer
KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:21:02 UTC
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
Sales 2019
3 672 M
EBIT 2019
1 862 M
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
2,16%
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019
5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020
4,73x
Capitalization
19 506 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
28,9 $
Spread / Average Target
24%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.