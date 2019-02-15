Log in
KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0001404912-19-000006 (34 Act) Size: 27 MB

02/15/2019 | 06:22pm EST

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 672 M
EBIT 2019 1 862 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 19 506 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC19.15%19 506
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.44%23 425
LEGAL & GENERAL15.50%20 178
AMUNDI14.99%12 145
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-10.30%10 075
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-3.19%7 971
