Applied Materials to buy Japan's Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion

07/01/2019 | 06:15am EDT

(Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc, the world's biggest supplier of chipmaking equipment, said on Monday it would buy Japanese peer Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR & Co Inc.

The move comes amid rising competition for providing cutting-edge semiconductors for use in fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications equipment.

The deal would push the U.S. company's share of the chipmaking equipment market to above 20% from 18%, according to the Nikkei, which had earlier reported about the deal.

Applied expects to fund the deal with cash and debt.

Shares of Applied Materials were up 3.5% at $46.52 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS 0.49% 44.91 Delayed Quote.37.17%
KKR & CO INC 1.49% 25.27 Delayed Quote.28.73%
NIKKEI 225 2.13% 21729.97 Real-time Quote.6.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 749 M
EBIT 2019 1 557 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 15 822 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
Capitalization 13 745 M
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC28.73%13 745
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.84%25 944
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.33%17 663
AMUNDI33.02%14 085
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN3.79%11 556
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC14.74%9 024
