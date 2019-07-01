Applied Materials to buy Japan's Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion

The move comes amid rising competition for providing cutting-edge semiconductors for use in fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications equipment.

The deal would push the U.S. company's share of the chipmaking equipment market to above 20% from 18%, according to the Nikkei, which had earlier reported about the deal.

Applied expects to fund the deal with cash and debt.

Shares of Applied Materials were up 3.5% at $46.52 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Anil D'Silva)