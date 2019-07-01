Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied Materials to buy Kokusai for $2.2 billion to boost memory chip business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Applied Materials new corporate signage photo in Santa Clara California

(Reuters) - U.S. chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc on Monday agreed to buy Japanese peer Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion from KKR & Co Inc, as it bets on rising demand for memory chips used in data centers, 5G phones and AI-powered devices.

The acquisition comes against the backdrop of a glut in the memory chip market due to a decline in demand from smartphone makers that has squeezed prices and weighed on sales of chipmaking equipment.

Shares of Applied Materials rose 6% to $47.48 in early trading.

The deal could be scrutinized by Chinese authorities in the face of ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, which last year derailed Qualcomm Inc $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

While the last major round of talks between the two largest economies collapsed in May, they agreed on Saturday to restart trade negotiations.

Apart from China, the acquisition would need approval from Israel, Ireland, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, Applied Materials Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn said on a call with analysts.

It does not require U.S. DoJ approval, Durn said.

MEMORY BOOST

The deal comes less than two years after KKR took control of Hitachi Kokusai in a $2.2 billion deal. The Financial Times had reported in February that the private equity firm was in talks with two Chinese buyers for the "full or partial" sale of the company.

Kokusai, which counts Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba and Micron among its top customers, reported revenue of $1.24 billion as of March 2018.

"AMAT needs to acquire a $1B+ revenue business to make a difference to its revenue and earnings, so this makes sense," Cowen and Co analysts wrote in a client note.

The deal would push the U.S. company's share of the chipmaking equipment market to above 20% from 18%, according to the Nikkei, which had earlier reported on the deal.

It expects the deal to close within a year and immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC served as exclusive financial adviser, and Hogan Lovells and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel for Applied Materials.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Anil D'Silva)

By Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS 3.54% 46.5 Delayed Quote.37.17%
KKR & CO INC 0.83% 25.47 Delayed Quote.28.73%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 5.86% 40.7652 Delayed Quote.21.62%
NIKKEI 225 2.13% 21729.97 Real-time Quote.6.30%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 3.19% 100.68 Delayed Quote.33.20%
QUALCOMM 2.45% 77.84 Delayed Quote.33.67%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TOSHIBA CORP 0.75% 3355 End-of-day quote.10.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
10:46aApplied Materials to buy Kokusai for $2.2 billion to boost memory chip busine..
RE
08:31aKKR : Springer jobs portal buys Appcast for 70 million euros
RE
06:52aAPPLIED MATERIALS : to Buy Kokusai Electric from KKR for $2.2 Billion -- Update
DJ
06:30aAPPLIED MATERIALS : to Buy Kokusai Electric from KKR for $2.2 Billion
DJ
06/28Standard Industries, private equity vie for BASF construction chemicals - sou..
RE
06/27KKR : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
06/27KKR & CO. INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
06/27KKR : Acquires New Industrial Properties and Increases Real Estate Industrial Po..
BU
06/27BLACKROCK : ADNOC closes $4 billion pipeline deal with KKR and BlackRock
RE
06/26KKR : Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Second Quarter
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 749 M
EBIT 2019 1 557 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 15 822 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
Capitalization 13 745 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,5  $
Last Close Price 25,3  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC28.73%13 745
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.84%25 944
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.33%17 663
AMUNDI33.02%14 085
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN3.79%11 556
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC14.74%9 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About