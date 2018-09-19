Log in
China's Hillhouse Capital Raises $10.6 Billion For a New Fund

09/19/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

By Stella Yifan Xie

There is a new private-equity king in Asia.

Hillhouse Capital Group, a Chinese investment firm that has backed many prominent internet and consumer companies, said Thursday it has closed a new $10.6 billion fund, the largest-ever capital raise by a private-equity firm in Asia.

The fund's size tops a $9.3 billion Asia private-equity fund set up last year by KKR & Co. Hillhouse said the new fund, its fourth, was "heavily oversubscribed." It plans to invest in companies in the healthcare, consumer, technology and service sectors globally, "with a focus on Asia."

Founded in 2005 by Zhang Lei, a Chinese investor and entrepreneur who is also its chief executive, Hillhouse's investments have ranged from minority stakes in technology startups to share purchases in publicly listed companies, to buyouts of entire businesses.

Mr. Zhang, who has masters degrees from Yale University, previously did an internship with the college's endowment, which later gave him $20 million in seed money to help him start his firm. Today, Hillhouse counts sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, pensions and family offices among its investors, according to its website. Mr. Zhang, now in his mid-40s, is currently a member of Yale's board of trustees.

Hillhouse had around $30 billion of assets under management, Mr. Zhang said in a June 2017 speech at his undergraduate alma mater, Renmin University of China in Beijing. The firm now manages capital for institutional clients such as university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, according to its website.

The firm is best known for making long-term bets on Chinese consumer and technology companies. It was an early investor in Tencent Holdings Ltd. as well as New York-listed search engine Baidu Inc. and e-commerce site JD.com. Its stakes in those companies have multiplied in value.

Hillhouse also has minority stakes in Airbnb and ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies Inc. and Didi Chuxing Technology Co. It has a joint venture with U.S. coffee retailer Peet's Coffee, which last year opened its first store in China.

Earlier this summer, Hillhouse led a consortium of investors that made an all-cash buyout offer worth over $17 billion for Yum China Holdings Inc., China's largest restaurant operator which licenses the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in the country. Yum China's board rejected the bid, the Journal previously reported.

Hillhouse doesn't disclose its returns, but some of its recent investments have registered large gains. Its 3.1% stake in Meituan Dianping, a fast-growing restaurant review, food-delivery and online-services app, will be worth roughly $1.6 billion when the startup goes public this week in Hong Kong. Hillhouse has been invested in the company since it was formed through a merger with a rival in 2015.

Julie Steinberg contributed to this article.

Write to Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO INC 0.18% 27.67 Delayed Quote.31.39%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.38% 318 End-of-day quote.-22.02%
