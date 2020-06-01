Log in
Consumer Cos Up On Reopening Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

06/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid hopes that clement weather and a decline in Covid-19 case growth in some parts of the country would spur consumer spending.

Some malls in major cities, such as NorthParks Center in Dallas, reversed course over the weekend and closed due to rioting, in an indication of the many challenges facing a recovery in retail spending.

Shares of cosmetics company Coty surged after it agreed to sell a majority stake of its professional beauty and retail hair-care businesses to investment firm KKR for $2.5 billion.

Coty also named its fourth chief executive in less than four years, appointing chairman Peter Harf to the executive role, in hopes he could engineer an elusive turnaround.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

