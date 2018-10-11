Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Mitek rebuffs Elliott-backed ASG's takeover approach - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:00am CEST

(Reuters) - Mitek Systems Inc, a U.S. provider of financial technology to banks, has rejected a takeover approach from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp's software company ASG Technologies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

ASG Technologies' bid comes at a time of uncertainty for Mitek, which said in August that both Chief Executive Officer Jim DeBello and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davison were stepping down to either retire or pursue other roles.

ASG first approached Mitek over the summer, the sources said. After ASG submitted an offer in writing valuing Mitek at what it considered a significant premium, Mitek rejected the offer and told ASG it preferred to remain independent, according to the sources.

Last week, ASG wrote a letter to Mitek's board urging it again to engage in merger discussions, the sources added. Mitek is not pursuing a sale, they said.

The exact price of ASG's offer could not be learned. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is confidential. Elliott, ASG and Mitek declined to comment.

Mitek shares ended trading on Wednesday up 17 percent at $7.74 on the news, giving the company a market capitalisation of close to $300 million (£227.3 million).

Based in San Diego, Mitek has agreements with large banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle mobile check deposits. It forecast annual revenue of between $62 million and $63 million this year.

The company in July lowered its forecast for annual profit margins to a range of 15 percent to 16 percent from 19 percent to 20 percent. The company's core business could be challenged as the circulation of physical checks is on the decline, according to analysts.

ASG, based in Naples, Florida, received an investment last year from Evergreen Coast Capital, the private equity arm of activist hedge fund Elliott Management. A unit of KKR & Co became an investor in ASG last year when it acquired FS Investments from Blackstone Group's credit arm, GSO.

ASG is looking to expand its software products to banks through an acquisition of Mitek and increase the development of Mitek's technology that helps verify identities, the sources said. ASG's software platform, Mobius, already helps banks store data for certain amounts of time to comply with regulations.

The company has about $250 million in revenue annually, the sources familiar with the matter said. It acquired a startup called Mowbly for an undisclosed sum earlier this year.

Elliott has been using its private equity arm, Evergreen, to acquire both public and private companies and sometimes involves ASG when it pushes companies to explore a sale.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis and Phil Berlowitz)

By Liana B. Baker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -6.40% 34.78 Delayed Quote.16.05%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -2.66% 111.47 Delayed Quote.7.09%
KKR & CO INC -6.29% 24.42 Delayed Quote.23.74%
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. 16.74% 7.74 Delayed Quote.-25.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
10/11EXCLUSIVE : Mitek rebuffs Elliott-backed ASG's takeover approach - sources
RE
10/10GANGNAM STYLE : KKR to invest in office property in southern Seoul
RE
10/10KKR : Gangnam style - KKR to invest in office property in southern Seoul
RE
10/10KKR : IGIS and NPS to Acquire Prime Real Estate Asset in Seoul’s Gangnam B..
BU
10/09OPTIV SECURITY : Names Andrzej Kawalec as European Director of Strategy & Techno..
BU
10/09OPTIV SECURITY : Names Andrzej Kawalec as European Director of Strategy & Techno..
BU
10/08PLDT Inc. - KKR and Tencent Lead Investment in the Philippines' Voyager Innov..
AQ
10/08KKR launches $1.2 billion offer for Australian accounting software firm MYOB
RE
10/05Unilever drops Dutch headquarters move after British investors rebel
RE
10/05Unilever drops Dutch HQ move after British investors rebel
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Private-equity leads financials lower; some REITs see buying 
10/10KKR and partners to buy real estate project in Seoul--total cost $1.9B 
10/09A Distribution Of 9.25% Through Bank Loans And Credit At An 8.26% Discount To.. 
10/04KKR and Tencent lead investment in Philippines' Voyager Innovations 
10/02KKR completes BMC Software acquisition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 527 M
EBIT 2018 2 637 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,67x
Capitalization 21 600 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC23.74%21 600
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.05%44 718
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP2.92%26 262
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.26%20 109
AMUNDI-10.88%14 619
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN13.32%12 755
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.