Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 12:07pm EST

By Summer Said

DUBAI -- State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms KKR & Co. and BlackRock Inc.

A new entity called Adnoc Oil Pipelines will lease the oil company's interest in 18 pipelines, transporting crude oil and condensates across Adnoc's upstream concessions for a 23-year period, the company said in a statement.

The national firm will receive the payment up front and the deal will pave the way for similar investments, Sultan al-Jaber, Adnoc's chief executive, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The agreement, which is expected to close in the third quarter, is the first investment by foreign asset managers in the infrastructure of a Middle Eastern national oil producer, he said.

Adnoc Oil Pipelines will be majority owned by Adnoc, which will collect 60% of the revenue during the lease period. The remaining 40% in the vehicle will be held collectively by a consortium of funds managed by BlackRock and KKR.

The company's 18 pipelines have a total length of over 750 kilometers (466 miles) and capacity of 13 million barrels a day.

BlackRock is investing through its global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund series while KKR's investment is through its third Global Infrastructure Investors Fund.

"With this transaction as a precedent, we believe there is substantial potential to do even more," KKR Co-CEO Henry Kravis said in the statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co. acted as financial advisers to Adnoc while Moelis & Co. acted as an independent financial adviser, the statement added.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 0.39% 436.72 Delayed Quote.11.18%
KKR & CO INC -1.31% 23.35 Delayed Quote.18.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
12:07pKKR : Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRoc..
DJ
06:35aUAE's ADNOC seals $4 billion pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR, BlackRock
RE
02/23KKR mulling bid for Asda after merger with Sainsbury falters - Sunday Times
RE
02/22South Korea's Netmarble, Kakao, MBK bid for Nexon parent - report
RE
02/21KKR : acquires Tele München Gruppe – planned expansion to become leading i..
PU
02/20KKR : Lemonade Restaurant Group and Modern Market Eatery Merge to Create Leading..
PR
02/19BLACKROCK : KKR plan $4 billion-$5 billion investment in ADNOC pipeline unit - F..
RE
02/15ANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0001404912-19-000006 (34 Act) Size: 27 MB
PU
02/15KKR : & CO. INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/15KKR : to Present at the Citi 2019 Asset Managers, Broker Dealers and Exchanges C..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 672 M
EBIT 2019 1 784 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,71x
Capitalization 19 440 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC18.95%19 440
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.18%23 166
LEGAL & GENERAL17.58%21 149
AMUNDI20.97%12 739
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-7.52%10 584
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-8.24%7 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.