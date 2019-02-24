KKR : Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRock

By Summer Said

DUBAI -- State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms KKR & Co. and BlackRock Inc.

A new entity called Adnoc Oil Pipelines will lease the oil company's interest in 18 pipelines, transporting crude oil and condensates across Adnoc's upstream concessions for a 23-year period, the company said in a statement.

The national firm will receive the payment up front and the deal will pave the way for similar investments, Sultan al-Jaber, Adnoc's chief executive, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The agreement, which is expected to close in the third quarter, is the first investment by foreign asset managers in the infrastructure of a Middle Eastern national oil producer, he said.

Adnoc Oil Pipelines will be majority owned by Adnoc, which will collect 60% of the revenue during the lease period. The remaining 40% in the vehicle will be held collectively by a consortium of funds managed by BlackRock and KKR.

The company's 18 pipelines have a total length of over 750 kilometers (466 miles) and capacity of 13 million barrels a day.

BlackRock is investing through its global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund series while KKR's investment is through its third Global Infrastructure Investors Fund.

"With this transaction as a precedent, we believe there is substantial potential to do even more," KKR Co-CEO Henry Kravis said in the statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co. acted as financial advisers to Adnoc while Moelis & Co. acted as an independent financial adviser, the statement added.