KKR : Acceptance period for KKR's voluntary public tender offer for Axel Springer SE commences

Offer document published after BaFin approval

Acceptance period runs from 5 July 2019 to 2 August 2019

Offer price of EUR 63 per share in cash, representing a premium of 40 percent to Axel Springer's unaffected share price

Offer subject to regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance of 20 percent of Axel Springer's share capital

5 July2019 - Traviata II S.à r.l., a holding company owned by funds advised by KKR, today published the offer document for its voluntary public tender offer for the shares (ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238) of Axel Springer SE ('Axel Springer') following the permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin') to publish the offer document.

Beginning today Axel Springer shareholders can accept the offer and tender their shares at a price of EUR 63 per share, which represents a premium of 40 percent to the closing price of EUR 45.10 per share on 29 May 2019, i.e. the last close prior to the ad hoc announcement from Axel Springer confirming negotiations with KKR about a potential strategic investment. The relevant details as to how the offer can be accepted are set out in the offer document. To tender their shares, shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank.

The acceptance period will end at midnight (CET) on 2 August 2019 (shareholders should inquire with their custodian banks for any relevant deadlines set by custodian banks which may require actions prior to this date). Consummation of the tender offer is subject to various customary conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals such as merger control, foreign investment control and media concentration, and a minimum offer acceptance of 20 percent of Axel Springer's share capital.

As announced on 12 June 2019, KKR's offer is intended to enable a strategic investment in Axel Springer to support the company's strategy in a partnership with Friede Springer and Mathias Döpfner. Both have committed to form a consortium with KKR to jointly develop Axel Springer further and strengthen its position in a rapidly changing and challenging market environment. The formation of the consortium is subject to the successful closing of the voluntary public tender offer.

KKR and the existing shareholders' companies of Friede Springer and Mathias Döpfner have also entered into an investor agreement with Axel Springer. This agreement sets out, subject to their review of the offer document, that the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Axel Springer support the offer and intend to recommend Axel Springer shareholders to accept it.

If the offer is successful KKR intends to propose to the other consortium members and to the Executive Board of Axel Springer to initiate a delisting of Axel Springer. In addition, KKR does not intend further post-transaction restructuring measures (e.g. conclusion of a domination and profit transfer agreement, squeeze-out or fundamental changes of the capital structure).

The offer document and a non-binding English translation are now available at

www.traviata-angebot.de/en . Copies of these documents can also be obtained free of charge at UniCredit Bank AG,MFM1EG, Arabellastraße 14, 81925 Munich, Germany (orders per fax: +49 89 378-44081; orders by email: tender-offer@unicreditgroup.de ).

