Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : Acceptance period for KKR's voluntary public tender offer for Axel Springer SE commences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 02:58am EDT
  • Offer document published after BaFin approval
  • Acceptance period runs from 5 July 2019 to 2 August 2019
  • Offer price of EUR 63 per share in cash, representing a premium of 40 percent to Axel Springer's unaffected share price
  • Offer subject to regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance of 20 percent of Axel Springer's share capital

5 July2019 - Traviata II S.à r.l., a holding company owned by funds advised by KKR, today published the offer document for its voluntary public tender offer for the shares (ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238) of Axel Springer SE ('Axel Springer') following the permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin') to publish the offer document.

Beginning today Axel Springer shareholders can accept the offer and tender their shares at a price of EUR 63 per share, which represents a premium of 40 percent to the closing price of EUR 45.10 per share on 29 May 2019, i.e. the last close prior to the ad hoc announcement from Axel Springer confirming negotiations with KKR about a potential strategic investment. The relevant details as to how the offer can be accepted are set out in the offer document. To tender their shares, shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank.

The acceptance period will end at midnight (CET) on 2 August 2019 (shareholders should inquire with their custodian banks for any relevant deadlines set by custodian banks which may require actions prior to this date). Consummation of the tender offer is subject to various customary conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals such as merger control, foreign investment control and media concentration, and a minimum offer acceptance of 20 percent of Axel Springer's share capital.

As announced on 12 June 2019, KKR's offer is intended to enable a strategic investment in Axel Springer to support the company's strategy in a partnership with Friede Springer and Mathias Döpfner. Both have committed to form a consortium with KKR to jointly develop Axel Springer further and strengthen its position in a rapidly changing and challenging market environment. The formation of the consortium is subject to the successful closing of the voluntary public tender offer.

KKR and the existing shareholders' companies of Friede Springer and Mathias Döpfner have also entered into an investor agreement with Axel Springer. This agreement sets out, subject to their review of the offer document, that the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Axel Springer support the offer and intend to recommend Axel Springer shareholders to accept it.

If the offer is successful KKR intends to propose to the other consortium members and to the Executive Board of Axel Springer to initiate a delisting of Axel Springer. In addition, KKR does not intend further post-transaction restructuring measures (e.g. conclusion of a domination and profit transfer agreement, squeeze-out or fundamental changes of the capital structure).

The offer document and a non-binding English translation are now available at
www.traviata-angebot.de/en. Copies of these documents can also be obtained free of charge at UniCredit Bank AG,MFM1EG, Arabellastraße 14, 81925 Munich, Germany (orders per fax: +49 89 378-44081; orders by email: tender-offer@unicreditgroup.de).

###

KKR media contact Germany

Raphael Eisenmann

Hering Schuppener Consulting

Phone: +49 69 92 18 74-86

Mobile: +49 160 90 61 11 07

Email: reisenmann@heringschuppener.com

KKR media contact international

Alastair Elwen

Finsbury

Phone: +44 207 251 3801

Mobile: +44 7557 549 325

Email: alastair.elwen@finsbury.com

Stephanie Lichtenberg

Hering Schuppener Consulting

Phone: +49 69 92 18 74-24

Mobile: +49 171 86 29 942

Email: slichtenberg@heringschuppener.com

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 06:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
02:58aKKR : Acceptance period for KKR's voluntary public tender offer for Axel Springe..
PU
07/04Bosch in talks to sell packaging unit to buyout firm CVC - source
RE
07/03EXCLUSIVE : Sweden's EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms
RE
07/02Woolworths to Merge and Spin Off its Drinks, Bars Businesses
DJ
07/02KKR : Sells Kokusai Electric
DJ
07/01KKR & CO. INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation unde..
AQ
07/01Applied Materials to buy Japan's Kokusai to bolster memory chip business
RE
07/01KKR : Springer jobs portal buys Appcast for 70 million euros
RE
07/01APPLIED MATERIALS : to Buy Kokusai Electric from KKR for $2.2 Billion -- Update
DJ
07/01APPLIED MATERIALS : to Buy Kokusai Electric from KKR for $2.2 Billion
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 753 M
EBIT 2019 1 557 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 15 822 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,5x
Capitalization 14 137 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,5  $
Last Close Price 26,0  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC32.40%14 137
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.84%25 944
LEGAL & GENERAL20.35%20 617
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC18.85%17 891
AMUNDI35.18%14 067
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN10.01%12 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About